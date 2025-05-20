I’m committed to building strong institutions, promote efficiency —Ibas

Ibok-Ete Ibas

By Daniel Abia

Port Harcourt— The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Etteh Ibas (retd) has said his administration was committed to building strong institutions in the state and promote efficiency for result driven public service.

Ibas made this known while declaring open a four-day Transformational Leadership Training Workshop for Sustainable Development, organised by the Rivers State Government in partnership with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS.

The workshop, which began, yesterday in Port Harcourt, is being attended by Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Administrators, and Directors from various ministries.

According to Ibas, the leadership training for top-ranking civil servants is designed to enhance productivity, efficiency and service delivery across the state’s public sector.

In his opening address, Ibas emphasized the need for a modern, adaptive and visionary public service capable of meeting rising citizen expectations amid rapid global changes.

In his remarks, Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, described the workshop’s theme, “Transformational Leadership for Sustainable Development,”as timely, given the evolving demands of governance.

“This course is meticulously designed to bridge leadership gaps and equip participants with contemporary strategies for collaborative governance.

“We commend the Rivers State Government for its commitment to sustainable economic growth, infrastructural renewal, and social development, all of which require leadership excellence at all levels.”

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Ibibia Worika, noted that the training reflects the administrator’s passion for workforce development.

“In our rapidly changing world, continuous learning is essential for professional growth,” he said.