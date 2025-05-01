I won’t quit PDP – Adeleke assures Osun stakeholders

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reassured Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders in the state that he has no plans to leave the party.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Thursday, the governor was said to have held a stakeholders meeting at the Government House Banquet Hall on Wednesday evening, where former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola also addressed the gathering online.

At the meeting which was chaired by Osun party Chairman, Sunday Bisi, the governor declared the news of his imminent defection to the APC as fake news.

“My people, party elders and chiefs, I declare before you today that I am not defecting to APC or any other political party. I remain in PDP. Ignore any fake news”, the Governor declared.

The meeting also has in attendance, member of Board of Trustee, Senator Olu Alabi, former National Secretary, Professor Wale Oladipo, former House of Representative Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf, Speaker, House of Assembly, Wale Egbedun among others.

The gathering also pass a vote of confidence and endorsed the governor for his equitable, foresightful and efficient leadership;

The stakeholders also “endorse the governor for second term as the sole candidate of the party for the 2026 election.

“Appreciates extensive delivery of dividends of democracy and good governance across all sectors of Osun society;

“Welcome and applaud the declaration by the State Governor that he has no plan either now or in the future to defect to the All Progressive Congress(APC) or any other political party. Welcome and applaud declaration by other top leaders of the party that they are not quitting the PDP for APC or any other party;

“Hail the party executive and leaders as well as elected and appointed officials from Oriade/Obokun federal constituency for remaining steadfast with the PDP and rejecting recent defections by an ungrateful lone ranger”.