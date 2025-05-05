Group alleges plot to manipulate appointment of AAU substantive VC

…Due process being followed – School

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group, Concerned Edo Citizens, on Monday alleged that there is a plot by some senior government officials who it alleged of planning to manipulate the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma in Edo State.

The group said the plot is not to pick somebody out of the first three people that emerged as frontrunners in the interview conducted.

It identified the first three as Processors Frederick U. Igene, Marshal A. Azeke and Sunday Olowo Samuel.

A statement by the group’s Coordinator, Felix Osagie which was made available to journalists in Benin City lauded the steps of the Governor Monday Okoebholo administration to redirect the school in the right way by recalling wrongfully dismissed staff, increasing the monthly subvention to the school, constituting a governing council among others.

It urged the governor not to allow these good steps overshadowed by the alleged move to impose a Vice Chancellor by unnamed senior government officials.

Part of the statement read “Gov. Monday Okpebholo’s proactive move to reposition the university on her path of excellence gained laudable encomium from all critical stakeholders within the state, by the constitution of a Governing council, ably chaired by Mr. Dan Orbih, a thousand increase of the university’s subvention, recall of academic staff unjustly disengaged by the defunct S.I.T and other ongoing streaks of reforms

“It is noteworthy that these efforts made by the Governor are an equanimity tsunami extended to other state-owned institutions of learning. To further ensure completeness of the institution’s administrative system, the university thus made an opening for the appointment of competent principal officers of Ambrose Alli University.

“while the screening process has been climaxed with all necessary examination concluded, It is allegedly gathered that the following candidates emerged in the following sequence of qualification; Prof. Frederick U. Igene, Prof. Marshal A. Azeke and Prof. Sunday Olowo Samuel.

“However, this result is about to be altered by the clandestine influence of

some high profiled government officials. Ambrose Alli University needs fresh breath and in this dispensation it is pertinent to undermine all external influences for her glory to be once again unveiled.”

But when contacted, the Principal Assistant Registrar /Information and Public Relations of the university, Otunba Mike Aladenika said the process of appointing a substantive Vice Chancellor and other Principal Officers has been transparent, involving “National Dailies advertorials, short listing, interviews conducted by a committee of distinguished professionals and personalities.

“The committee’s recommendations have been forwarded to the Visitor, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for consideration. We acknowledge rumours suggesting some individuals may be lobbying for an external candidate, but such an action would be contrary to the university’s laws and may lead to internal conflicts.”