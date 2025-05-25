Gridlock: FG, Lagos partner to transform Apapa Marine Beach Underbridge into truck park

— Monthly clean-up exercise introduced

— 48-hour ultimatum issued to vacate underbridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In a bid to ease traffic congestion and improve environmental conditions in Apapa, the Federal Government and Lagos State Government have commenced a collaborative effort to transform the Marine Beach Underbridge into an ultra-modern truck park.

The initiative was announced during a clean-up exercise jointly conducted by the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Navy under the Western Naval Command. The exercise covered areas including Mobil Road and Marine Beach and is set to be sustained as a monthly activity.

Speaking after the exercise, Lagos State’s Special Adviser on the Environment, Engr. Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, described the partnership with the Navy as a “beautiful collaboration” aimed at restoring order and improving residents’ well-being. He noted that several environmental infractions were observed in the area, particularly by motor park users, roadside traders, and mechanics.

Operators of mechanic workshops under the Marine Beach Bridge were issued a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate the premises. Rotimi-Akodu emphasized that the government does not permit motor boys to sleep in parks or allow trading of alcohol and erection of shanties, all of which violate the state’s environmental laws.

“The clean-up will be a monthly exercise extended across the state,” he said, urging stakeholders to support the effort. “Government cannot do it alone. Cleanliness is next to godliness.”

Rear Admiral Michael Oamen, Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, described the clean-up as part of the Navy’s civil-military engagement and social responsibility. “Apapa is the Navy’s historical base, and we are committed to keeping it clean,” he said, adding that maintaining a clean environment also supports security.

Apapa Local Government Chairman, Idowu Senbanjo, praised the initiative and confirmed that both the federal and state governments are working to develop a modern truck park under the Marine Beach Bridge. The Minister for Works is expected to inspect the area soon.

Accompanying the Special Adviser were key officials, including:

Dr. Gaji Omobolaji (Perm. Sec., Environmental Services)

Engr. Mahamood Adegbite (Perm. Sec., Drainage Services)

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin (MD, LAWMA)

Major Olatubosun Cole (Retd) (KAI Corps Marshal)

Engr. Adefemi Afolabi (GM, LASWMO)

The clean-up involved the demolition and removal of shanties using LAWMA trucks.