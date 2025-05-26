Lagos gives traders, mechanics ultimatum to vacate Marine Bridge

File image of Ijora-Marine Bridge.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Government has given a 48-hour ultimatum to motor boys, their drivers, traders and operators of mechanic workshops under the Marine Beach Bridge, to vacate the area.

This is part of the clean-up exercise of Apapa and its environment being embarked on by the Lagos State government in collaboration with the men of the Nigerian Navy under the Western Naval Command.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, in a chat with journalists after the exercise, said the quest to clean up Apapa and its environment is a collaboration between Lagos State and the Navy authorities, adding that it is an initiative that would make a meaningful impact in the affected areas by improving the well-being of the residents.

The aide said the team had gone around some places in the area, such as the motor parks, and mechanic workshops and observed that there are a lot of environmental infractions in the area that the State and Navy are determined to restore sanity to.

“This synergy is a development in the positive direction and it would be sustained.

“So we have met with everyone here and we have spoken to them. A lot of corrections need to be done. We have agreed to give them a deadline on things to do and things not to do.

“We are coming back to inspect. Thankfully they are all willing to take to all the instructions because staying in a clean environment is a priority in this state,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Micheal Oamen, said: “The exercise is in line with what the Military authorities call civil-military engagement as such the military is part and parcel of this initiative.

“The initiative is a very beautiful one that would rid Apapa and its environs of all forms of environmental infractions. Since the Navy is a stakeholder in the area, men of the Western Command have all come out to partner with the relevant Lagos State Government Environmental agencies to ensure that Apapa is clean.

“This clean-up is going to be a regular affair. So I think it’s just for us to continue to re-orientate the general public that we need to be clean because cleanliness is what we need. And once the place is clean and organised, then security can be guaranteed.”