Criminal hideouts, shanties: Lagos, Navy to clean up Apapa, environs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft in Apapa have formed a partnership to clean up Apapa and its surroundings, aiming to enhance environmental sustainability in the area.

During a courtesy visit by the NNS Beecroft command, led by Navy Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, at Alausa on Friday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to fostering collaboration for a cleaner environment.

Wahab stated: “As a state, environmental sustainability is one of the goals the government is working hard to achieve for its citizens. Apapa, once an elitist area, has significantly deteriorated over time and is now plagued by environmental infractions. Stakeholders must take ownership of their environment.”

He praised the NNS team for its clear vision to address environmental challenges in the Apapa ecosystem, noting the government’s willingness to support the initiative. Wahab also acknowledged previous cleanup efforts by the Lagos State Environmental Safety Corps (LAGESC/KAI), led by Major Olatubosun Cole (retd), around Apapa underbridge.

Wahab assured the NNS Beecroft of the government’s full support, emphasizing that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) would provide logistics, including trucks to remove waste. The LAGESC/KAI team would be on-site, and the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG) would clean and desilt the area’s drainages before the scheduled date.

Post-cleanup, LASPARK would assess the possibility of landscaping under the bridge to maintain the area’s sustainability. Wahab stated:

“We are ready to collaborate for a Greater Lagos and support the NNS Beecroft anniversary. Enforcement is crucial—laws without enforcement render the state vulnerable.”

In response, Commodore Nimmyel expressed gratitude for the collaboration and announced that the cleanup would take place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, between 6 am and 11 am. The event, part of the NNS Beecroft’s 69th Anniversary, will include removing waste, clearing criminal hideouts, and ridding the area of hoodlums and touts.

Nimmyel emphasized the importance of involving all stakeholders and agencies in the Apapa and Ajegunle axis to ensure long-term environmental sustainability.

Also present at the meeting were:

Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services.

Engr Mahamood Adegbite, Permanent Secretary, Drainage Services.

Heads of agencies within the Ministry.

This joint effort underscores the state government’s commitment to restoring Apapa’s environmental integrity and reclaiming the area from criminal elements.