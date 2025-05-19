Former APC senator vows to unseat Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The former Senator, representing Osun-West Senatorial District, Mr Mudashiru Husain, has disclosed that his political integrity and antecedents would be enough to wrestle power from incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke in 2026 if given the APC ticket.

Husain, who had represented Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency in Lagos State, disclosed that sacrificing his ambition to return to the Senate for Late Isiaka Adeleke in 2014 ensured victory for the APC governorship re-election bid in the state

A statement issued by his media office, signed by Victor Ojelabi, stated that the former National Population Commission, NPC, Commissioner added that his capacity to lead the state to promise land prompted his decision to aspire for the governorship ticket.

“The party in 2014 needed Adeleke’s base in Ede to shore up votes for our governorship candidate. Out of loyalty, I gave up my ticket and collapsed my structure for Adeleke and the party at large.

“Years later, the Adelekes dump the party for personal ambition, but I stayed with the party. If not for me, the image and political relevance of the Adeleke political dynasty would have died.

Now, with Osun State’s 2026 gubernatorial race on the horizon, I am formally declaring my intention to run. My capacity to lead cannot be doubted by anyone, including residents and party loyalists.

“I have the capacity and experience to lead Osun State. I’m ready to unseat Demola Adeleke and restore purposeful governance under the APC.

“I, therefore, appeal to party leaders to allow a level playing field for every contender to showcase their strengths and allow party faithful to decide their candidate”, he stated.