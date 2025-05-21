FMC Ebute Metta: We solve problems, not just manage them – Dr Adedamola Dada

By Chioma Obinna

Eight years ago, the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Ebute Metta was just another public hospital grappling with the myriad of challenges that define Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Today, it stands tall as the first federal government hospital in the country to attain SafeCare Level 4 certification, earning national and international accolades for innovation, service delivery, and leadership.

For the outgoing Medical Director, Dr. Adedamola Dada, the transformation was not accidental but the result of a deliberate, focused strategy.

Recounting his eight-year journey in Lagos, he said: “When we assumed leadership, this hospital was virtually unknown, except for its challenges, We came in with a vision to solve problems, not just manage them. Today, the results speak for themselves.”

Strategic pillars

Dada detailed the five strategic pillars that guided the hospital’s remarkable turnaround as human resource development, quality of care, infrastructure expansion, financial management, and technology-driven service delivery.

Dada stressed the critical role of targeted training in reshaping the hospital’s culture and service delivery.

“We identified specific areas where staff needed training, from handling difficult patient situations to breaking bad news compassionately. This wasn’t generic; it was deliberate and tailored to our unique challenges.”

Under his leadership, the hospital partnered with SafeCare to implement a quality improvement programme that addressed systemic gaps.

“We introduced protocols and systems that improved care delivery. Today, our hospital doesn’t just meet standards; it exceeds them.” Patient feedback underscores the progress.

“We receive commendation letters almost daily. Patients often say, ‘This is not like a typical Nigerian hospital.’ That’s the reputation we’ve built.”

He started with 72 beds, the hospital now has 450 beds including a state-of-the-art 16-bed ICU and a modern cancer centre nearing completion.

Others include operating theatres which are now 12, and the hospital now offers specialised services such as IVF treatments and advanced laparoscopic surgeries.

“Our infrastructure rivals the best in the sub-region. We’ve expanded into areas that were previously unimaginable, from paediatric ICUs to trauma centers.”

Financial transparency and Automation

The hospital implemented a fully paperless system, linking financial processes to electronic medical records.

“Every patient now has a unique card for seamless payments, eliminating fraud and inefficiencies,” he explained. This system has become a model for other institutions.”

He said modern technology powers the hospital’s operations, from patient monitoring systems to digital records.

“Our central monitoring system allows nurses to oversee patients’ vitals in real time, ensuring prompt interventions,” Dada said.

Recognitions and partnerships

Noting that the hospital’s transformation has not gone unnoticed, he said: “We’ve been named the most standards-compliant hospital in Lagos and won the Public Tertiary Hospital of the Year award from SafeCare.

“We’ve become a reference point, with over 50 hospitals nationwide learning from our systems.”

Legacy of leadership

Still reflecting on his transformative journey Dada said, “These achievements are the result of collective effort and unwavering focus. I’m confident the systems we’ve built will endure and inspire others to aim higher.”

He further cited the efforts of the management on handling COVID-19 and EndSARs crisis.

“We never shut down, even when others did,” Dada affirmed. For seven days, our team, including myself, lived in the hospital, attending to casualties from clashes.

“Our achievements are not miracles but the result of shared vision and commitment, fairness and justice to all concerned that’s been my guiding principle.

“Let’s be clear, the Consultant Pharmacy that we implemented was not my policy; it was a government circular. My responsibility was to implement it fairly,” he clarified regarding recent criticisms. “Over time, my staff have come to see me as someone who listens to superior arguments and prioritises fairness.

In these eight years, none of my workers ever had to write to me formally about grievances leading to a strike.

“Even during national challenges, our staff ensured that emergency services and patient care on the wards were not disrupted. Our audits are about enhancing processes and outcomes. If something isn’t working, we want to understand why, and we address it together,” he explained.

“This job is high-pressure and punishing. I need to take a rest, recover, and refocus. Going back to school will engage me for the next two years, and after that, I will decide on the next steps.”