FG warns Nigerians against excess salt intake after Oyakhilome’s viral video

Oyakhilome



By Chioma Obinna

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has issued a public health advisory warning Nigerians against excessive consumption of salt following a viral video by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Loveworld Incorporated, popularly known as Christ Embassy.

In the video, which has stirred widespread reactions on social media, Oyakhilome urged members of his congregation to increase their salt intake, claiming Africans have been “deliberately discouraged” from consuming salt to make them reliant on sodium-based medications.

“They told you not to take salt so that you can buy their drugs—drugs that contain sodium,” the cleric said, addressing a packed church. “Salt is not your enemy.”

However, the Federal Government has cautioned Nigerians to heed professional medical advice, warning that indiscriminate salt consumption poses serious health risks.

In a press statement signed by Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations at the ministry, the government reiterated the importance of moderate salt consumption, even as it acknowledged the influential role of faith leaders in national discourse.

“The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has observed a widely circulated video in which a respected religious leader discourages Nigerians from heeding medical advice on salt consumption,” the statement read.

“While we deeply respect the important role of faith and religious leaders in our society, it is crucial to correct misinformation that poses a risk to public health,” it added.

Balogun noted that while salt contains sodium, an essential mineral required for nerve and muscle function, excessive intake contributes to a range of non-communicable diseases.

“High salt consumption is associated with high blood pressure, heart failure, stroke, and kidney disease, among others,” he warned.

He also cited global health standards, saying, “The World Health Organisation recommends a maximum of 5 grams of salt per day — roughly one teaspoon — for adults.”

Balogun urged the public to remain cautious and follow medically grounded dietary guidelines.

“The ministry advises Nigerians to be wary of health advice not backed by science or endorsed by certified health professionals.”