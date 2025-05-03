FG suspends bilateral education scholarships for five years

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has announced a five-year suspension of the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) programme to promote student growth, prioritise welfare, and strengthen Nigeria’s education system.

The minister made this known in a statement released in Abuja on Saturday by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the ministry, Mrs Boriowo Folasade.

He spoke after a comprehensive review of academic programmes available overseas.

Alausa said the decision followed careful evaluation, which revealed that all courses offered abroad through the BEA scheme are now available and, in many cases, better enhanced within Nigerian institutions.

“We have carefully reviewed all courses our citizens pursue abroad. Every single one is now offered here at home,” he stated.

He explained that while the suspension encourages Nigerians to study locally, it does not prevent parents from sponsoring their children to study overseas privately.

“We must be fair and equitable to every citizen. The government currently spends significantly on tickets, stipends, and other costs to send students abroad for education they can now access at home, often at better quality,” he said.

He clarified that the federal government will still welcome BEA partner countries that offer fully funded scholarships to Nigerians.

“Such scholarships must cover tuition, accommodation, travel, living expenses, healthcare, and a monthly stipend of no less than $500, at no cost to the Nigerian government.”

Alausa also stressed that the moratorium will not affect other government-funded scholarship schemes such as the Nigerian Scholarship Award for students in public universities and polytechnics, the Education Bursary Award for undergraduates studying education, and the Presidential Scholarship for ex-NYSC corps members.

He further highlighted the improved Nigerian Student Loan Programme, which now provides more robust financial support to students enrolled in local higher institutions.

Alausa assured that all current BEA scholarship beneficiaries will continue to receive full government support until they complete their studies and return to Nigeria.

“We stand by the promises made to our students abroad,” he affirmed.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to expanding local scholarship opportunities and supporting the educational aspirations of all Nigerians, ensuring that no dream is delayed or denied. (NAN)