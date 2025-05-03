Eze Igbo Ghana hails Deputy Speaker, Benjamin  Kalu on birthday 

The Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRM Eze Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, has joined other notable Nigerians to celebrate the Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu as he celebrates his birthday.

In a good will message made available from the revered Obi-Ukwu Obieziokwu palace in Ghana, the Umuduruoha Amigbo Nwagele Imo state-born Royal Father described Hon Kalu as a distinguished Lawmaker who has continued to touch lives through his constituency projects and robust enactment of bills in the National Assembly.

HRM Dr. Ihenetu recalled that his consistent efforts resulted in the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission.

“Hon Kalu is of a remarkable leadership trajectory rising from serving as Chairman of Bende Local Government Area in Abia State at a young age; to offering his expertise as Senior Special Assistant to a governor, and to winning the seat for Bende Federal Constituency in 2019. he rose to become the deputy speaker of the hallowed green chamber.

“It is my prayer that Rt Hon Kalu will one day become Nigeria president of Igbo extraction. As a detribalised Nigerian, he has built strategic political bridges across the geopolitical zones.”

HRM Ihenetu prays for God Almighty to grant the Deputy Speaker many more years in good health while wishing him renewed vigour and success in his service to the nation and humanity in general.