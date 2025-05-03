Home » News » Eze Igbo Ghana hails Deputy Speaker, Benjamin  Kalu on birthday 
News

May 4, 2025

Eze Igbo Ghana hails Deputy Speaker, Benjamin  Kalu on birthday 

Eze Igbo Ghana hails Deputy Speaker, Benjamin  Kalu on birthday 

The Eze Ndigbo  Ghana, HRM Eze Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, has joined other notable Nigerians to celebrate  the Deputy  Speaker, Federal  House of Representatives,  Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu  as he celebrates  his birthday. 

In a good will message  made available  from the revered  Obi-Ukwu Obieziokwu palace in Ghana,  the Umuduruoha Amigbo Nwagele Imo state-born Royal Father  described Hon Kalu as a distinguished  Lawmaker who has continued  to touch lives through his constituency  projects and robust enactment of bills in the National Assembly. 

HRM Dr. Ihenetu  recalled  that his consistent efforts  resulted in the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission.

“Hon Kalu is of a remarkable leadership trajectory rising from serving as Chairman of Bende Local Government Area in Abia State at a young age; to offering his expertise as Senior Special Assistant to a governor, and to winning the seat for Bende Federal Constituency in 2019. he rose to become the deputy speaker of the hallowed green chamber.

“It is my prayer that Rt Hon Kalu will one day  become  Nigeria president  of Igbo extraction.  As a detribalised  Nigerian,  he has built strategic  political  bridges across the geopolitical zones.”

HRM Ihenetu prays for God Almighty to grant the Deputy Speaker many more years in good health while wishing him renewed vigour and success in his service to the nation  and humanity  in general.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.