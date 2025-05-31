Ex ADP guber candidate Ogba drums support for single term northern president

By Jimitota Onoyume

Governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party, ADP, in the last governorship election in Delta State, Prince Emmanuel Samuel Ogba, has supported call for the north to produce the next president for a single term.

The ADP guber candidate Ogba said those glamouring for coalition in the different political parties should come up with a formidable candidate from the North in the 2027 presidential election.

Prince Ogba who spoke in Warri, Delta State, argued that between the North and South since 1999 till date, the South has ruled for more years than the North.

He pointed out that former President Olusegun Obasanjo from the South-West, ruled for eight years and handed over to late President Yar’Adua who ruled for two years before passing on due to ill health.

Prince Ogba, who is an economist and a businessman, continued that former President Goodluck Jonathan from the South-South ruled for six years, with the first two years in acting capacity, before he was ousted through the ballot by the immediate past President, Muhanadu Buhari.

He said at the end of his eight years in power, former President Buhari handed over to incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who will be completing his first tenure in 2027.

Prince Ogba, however, noted that the election that brought him to power should have been for the South-East who have not assumed the presidency; since former President Jonathan from the South-South did not complete his eight years based on the rotational zoning agreement by political parties while former President Obasanjo from the South-West, completed his eight years.

He, however, posited that should the North produce and win the 2027 presidential election, he should rule for a single tenure and thereafter, allow an Easternener to take over the presidency in 2031 for eight years.

Prince Ogba observed in part, “But the way they are doing it, it’s like by struggle, by fire which is not too good.”