EPL: MTN hosts FCT customers to Premier League Watch Party

ABUJA -THE MTN Foundation, Sunday, hosted an English Premier League, EPL, watch party in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, treating customers to football, refreshments, and information on MTN’s latest products and services.

The event, held in Abuja, was part of MTN’s customer engagement initiative aimed at strengthening customer relations and increasing market visibility.

Speaking during the event, Senior Lead, Sales Trainer and Development at MTN FCT, Usman Mohammed, explained that the watch party was basically organized to create a fun and relaxed atmosphere for customers while introducing them to MTN’s offerings.

“This is not a big event, but a simple initiative to connect with our customers, create awareness, and put smiles on their faces. We sent out SMS invitations to people living around the area, and the turnout has been impressive”, he said.

He added that the event also served as a platform to introduce MTN products such as free SIM card activation, data devices, and the MoMo Wallet — a payment service bank that allows users to send and receive money across all networks, including in some African countries.

“Our team is here to guide attendees through our various services. We’re also opening MoMo Wallets for interested customers. It’s part of our strategy to grow our customer base and market share”, he explained.

During the watch party, fans enjoyed live EPL matches, including the Manchester United versus Brentford game, and looked forward to the highlight fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool.

He (Mohammed) emphasized that MTN’s goal is to maintain its position as a market leader through innovative engagement strategies.

“We are doing something different. You don’t often see other telecom companies organizing watch parties like this. It’s a creative way to reach out to the community”, he said.

He noted that similar events were taking place simultaneously in other parts of the country, including Kano and rural communities, where MTN set up open-air viewing centers to reach customers at the grassroots.

“It is not just about the city. We have extended this experience to villages and small towns. Even in places like Gwagwalada and Lugbe, customers are watching matches under canopies, enjoying the same experience”, he said.

On regulatory compliance, Mohammed commended the federal government and regulators for their guidance, noting that MTN was adhering strictly to policies from the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC.

“One of the challenges we face now is the restriction on multiple SIM registrations per customer, which we comply with. Also, when NIMC systems are down, it affects our operations—but we understand it’s beyond our control,” he said.

Meanwhile, he thanked customers for their continued loyalty and promised that MTN would maintain its quality service and expand offerings.

“We have good coverage, consistency, and reliability. That’s why customers stay with us. We’re grateful for their trust and will continue to deliver value”, he added.