Enugu to host over 10,000 tech enthusiasts

…Ministers, Gov. Mbah, Prof. Nnaji, Others Set to Grace Enugu Tech Festival

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State Government, through its Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, has announced its readiness to host more than 10,000 tech enthusiasts at the upcoming Enugu Tech Festival.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the Honourable Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Lawrence Eze, revealed that the event, scheduled for May 7–9, 2025, will be themed “Coal to Code”—a nod to Enugu’s historic coal legacy and its ambitious pivot toward a digitally-driven future.

Dr. Eze emphasized that the festival is designed to accelerate the digital transformation of Enugu State and establish it as a leading regional hub for technology and innovation. He reaffirmed Governor Peter Mbah’s commitment to leveraging technology as a strategic tool to eradicate poverty and attract investment into the state.

He further disclosed that two key federal ministers—Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology—will headline the event, delivering keynote speeches aimed at outlining Nigeria’s digital roadmap for the next decade.

“Their presence signals the Federal Government’s renewed focus on building a vibrant, youth-driven tech ecosystem beyond Lagos and Abuja,” Dr. Eze stated.

Governor Peter Mbah will serve as the festival’s chief host, welcoming a high-profile lineup of speakers and industry leaders. Among them are:

Leo Stan Ekeh, tech billionaire and founder of Zinox Technologies

Prof. Barth Nnaji, former Minister of Power and renowned scientist

Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), entrepreneur and investor

Harry Tomi Davies, angel investor and co-founder of the Lagos Angel Network

Leading tech founders including Ugochukwu Aronu, Kingsley Eze, Patrick Asuama, and Napa Onwusah

The festival will offer far more than speeches. Attendees can expect hands-on workshops, an immersive tech exhibition, a high-stakes investment deal room, and numerous networking opportunities geared toward start-up funding, policy collaboration, and strengthening the regional tech ecosystem.

Dr. Eze encouraged all stakeholders—from university students and tech founders to enterprise executives—to attend with the mindset to engage, collaborate, and innovate.

“This is not just a conference—it’s a movement,” he said. “From coal to code, Enugu is writing a new narrative powered by innovation, investment, and imagination.”