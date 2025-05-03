Dice Ailes reaffirms place in Nigerian music landscape, releases ‘Towa’

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Nigeria Afrobeat Sensation, Dice Ailes has reaffirmed his place in the Nigerian music landscape as he released a latest and trending single ‘Towa’, which explores a university love story.

After staying quiet for more than a year, Ailes made a return with the single ‘Towa’, which he released on streaming platforms on April 30, 2025.

In a statement issued through his Manager, Ayodele Odunsi (MrGas) reveals that Dice Ailes announced the new song to fans with an interesting artwork on X, captioned “UI love story.” The artwork designed in the style of the University of Ibadan’s student ID card its quite catchy, but makes even more sense after you listen to the track which further solidifies the story he tells in the song lyrics.

There was an organic trend on Twitter as fans and music lovers were excited about the new release

The statement revealed that fans are sharing the song widely across social media, praising it’s nostalgic vibe.

Marking his official release of 2025, ‘Towa’ signals a refreshing chapter for the multifaceted artist, one that is rich with emotional depth and sonic maturity.

Built on smooth melodies,rhythmic Afrobeat grooves and heartfelt lyrics ‘Towa’, sees Dice Ailes embracing vulnerability as he pours affection into a sincere ode to a strong love.In the track, he praises a partner who stands by him through thick and thin.

With lines that emphasizes loyalty, gratitude, and emotional intimacy, Dice captures the essence of a ride-or-die connection in a way that feels personal yet universally relatable.

Released on April 30th, the Afro beat track blends emotional lyrics with smooth rhythms,capturing listeners attention.

More than just a come-back single,’Towa’ serves as a reintroduction, a melodic teaser of the artists evolving sound and the themes that will shape his upcoming project currently in development.

With this release, Dice Ailes reaffirms his place in the Nigerian music land scape and also, hints a deeper more introspective artistic era to come.