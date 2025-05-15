Despite govt’s  ban on street begging, the business still thrives in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- Despite the ban on street begging in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, the business still thrives as many youths were seen on Thursday roaming around the popular Aroma junction in the heart of the state capital, carrying out their business.

The children were seen waiting for people who often bring cooked food for them, even as they were watchful of officials of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, who have been chasing them and threatening to arrest them.

At the Aroma flyover, one of the beggars, twelve – year old Munachi Benjamin said he makes between three and four thousand naira daily.

Munachi, who said he is from one of the neighbouring states, however, promised to convince his mother to allow him continue with his schooling next year.

He said: ” I live with my brother and mother at Amudo Awka. I dropped out of school because my mother cannot afford to pay for me. I made N3,500 on Wednesday, used N500 to eat and gave my mother N3,000.

“I have not made much today because officials of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority are pursuing us.”

When reminded that education is totally free in Anambra State, he said his mother wants him to be begging and bringing the money to her everyday. He also said that he carries goods for people who pay him.

Recall that the state government recently banned all forms of public begging, loitering, and street trading around the flyovers in Awka.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ACTDA, Ossy Onunkwo had said that the ban became necessary to uphold the dignity and order of the capital city, which, he added, is the face of the state.

Onuko said the directive was part of the state government’s efforts to sanitize the capital city and maintain public order, warning that anyone found violating the directive will be arrested and prosecuted.

He particularly warned content creators and charity groups who pose with the beggars, against distributing food, cash, or any form of alms to street children and beggars in public spaces.

While acknowledging that some of the charitable acts were for good intentions, he expressed concern that they are inadvertently contributing to the continued loitering and congregation of destitute individuals in dangerous locations.

He said: “The government has closely observed the activities of some content creators, philanthropists, and charity groups who encourage and sustain the indiscriminate roaming of children under the Aroma Bridge by consistently giving out food, drinks, and cash gifts to these kids.

“Although their intentions may be noble, they ultimately contribute to the degradation of the capital city and put the lives of these children at risk.

“Charitable acts should be channelled through accredited organisations such as orphanages, care homes, and registered NGOs, where support can be professionally administered to those in need.

“Alternatively, donations can be made to private homes and spaces that do not create public nuisances,” he added.

“These children are exposed to potential harm, such as being knocked down by vehicles, abused by unruly adults, or even recruited into criminal activities.

“Such actions are illegal, and we hereby warn that any individual or group found engaging in them will be seen as promoting civil disorder and will face legal action.”