Crisis: I believe PDP will lead again – Saraki

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed confidence in the ability of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reclaim its leadership position in Nigeria, despite the internal challenges currently facing the party.

Saraki made this assertion following a strategic meeting held in Enugu State with Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu, and fellow PDP chieftains, Senators Seriake Dickson and Ibrahim Dankwambo.

The gathering was part of the ongoing efforts by the PDP Strategy and Way Forward Committee to address the party’s internal crisis and chart a new course for its future.

Taking to his Facebook page after the meeting, Saraki acknowledged the seriousness of the issues plaguing the party but stressed that they were not ignored during deliberations.

“We didn’t sidestep the issues. We confronted the fractures in our foundation, asked the hard questions, and began shaping a real, workable plan to move our party forward,” he wrote.

Reaffirming his loyalty and belief in the PDP, Saraki said the party still has what it takes to become a dominant political force once again—if members are willing to engage in the difficult task of restructuring and reconciliation.

“I believe in the PDP. I believe in what it has stood for and what it can still become, if we’re willing to do the hard, unglamorous work of rebuilding from the inside out,” he stated.

While admitting that the road ahead would be challenging, Saraki expressed renewed optimism about the PDP’s future.

“The road ahead won’t be easy. It will test us and demand more from each of us. But I leave Enugu more convinced than ever: we have the people, the resolve, and the clarity to rise to the occasion—and to lead again,” he said.

The meeting in Enugu is part of broader consultations and strategy sessions aimed at uniting the party’s stakeholders and preparing for future electoral contests.