LCDA engages stakeholders, restores abandoned road, kicks off clean-up campaign

By Jones Omena

The Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Jimoh Olawale Saliu, has declared total intolerance for indiscriminate refuse dumping across the council, as the administration intensifies efforts to promote proper waste management and environmental sanitation.

Saliu made the declaration on Monday during the commissioning of Akinola Street road in Sari, Ward B, and the Budget Stakeholders’ Consultation Forum ahead of the 2026 fiscal year themed “Budget of Resetting.”

According to him, the council has launched the Olugbani Clean-Up Initiative across all seven wards, commencing from Ward G, to desilt drainages, clear channels to prevent flooding and ensure a cleaner environment.

“We have declared zero tolerance for indiscriminate refuse dumping across Apapa-Iganmu,” he stated. “We will continue to sensitize our people on proper waste disposal and ensure our environment is healthy for all.”

Saliu noted that the Budget of Resetting reflects the LCDA’s commitment to reassessing development priorities and strengthening citizen-government collaboration.

“Today, we come together not just as elected officials, but as partners in progress,” he said. “This budget theme reflects our resolve to re-evaluate our strategies and build a brighter future for our people.”

He stressed that community input will guide the 2026 budget, saying residents’ contributions were critical amid economic challenges, infrastructural needs and social gaps.

Speaking at the commissioning, Councillor for Ward B and Deputy Leader of the 6th Legislative House, Hon. Saheed Ajetunmobi, expressed delight that the road, initiated during the administration of former Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode, was completed after being abandoned for over four years.

“This road was abandoned since 2021. During our campaign, the chairman promised it would be completed within 100 days, and today we are here to commission it,” Ajetunmobi said. “I feel fulfilled seeing residents happy and grateful.”

He urged residents to protect the infrastructure and avoid vandalism, stressing that the drainage system must be kept clean to ensure durability.

“We have sensitized the community not to dump refuse into the drainage. This project is taxpayers’ money. Residents must maintain it,” he added.

During a clean-up exercise, Director of Environmental Services, Sanitarian Agannanoh Mathew, cautioned residents against patronizing informal refuse collectors and dumping waste in drainages.

“This campaign is to instill a culture of cleanliness. It is not a one-off exercise,” he said. “People must stop giving waste to car pushers and patronize PSP operators. Dumping refuse in drainages causes flooding and health hazards.”

Mathew warned that failure to maintain the newly constructed drainage would reverse the achievements made.

“Once there is blockage, water will overflow and return to homes. Residents must desist from indiscriminate dumping and continue to keep the environment clean,” he stated.

The chairman reiterated that the council will sustain cleanup operations and community sensitization while encouraging residents to take ownership of public infrastructure.

He assured that the administration remains focused on infrastructural renewal, sanitation and community partnership to reposition Apapa-Iganmu.