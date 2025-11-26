Lagos will remain peaceful – Gov Sanwo-Olu

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday reaffirmed that the state will remain peaceful, as security agencies had assured of sustained vigilance across the state, during and beyond the Yuletide.

Sanwo-Olu said this after presiding over a routine Security Council meeting at the State House, Marina.

Speaking with journalists after receiving operational briefings, Sanwo-Olu said he was satisfied with the reports from the security chiefs, adding that the agencies had intensified surveillance to ensure safety across communities.

“We have been fully briefed, and I can assure residents that Lagos will remain peaceful.

“Our security architecture is active, responsive, and committed to ensuring that everyone feels safe, during the festivities and beyond,” he said

Meanwhile, the governor urged residents to remain law-abiding, cooperate with security personnel, and report suspicious activities.

He said that the government and its partners were working to provide a Yuletide season that truly reflects goodwill and harmony.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by heads of security formations, including Brig.-Gen. A.O. Owolabi, Commander of 9 Brigade; Group Capt. M.A. Imam, Commander 651 BSG, Nigerian Air Force, and Commodore P.P. Nimmyel, Commander NNS Beecroft, Apapa.

Also in attendance were: Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Moshood; a representative of the Department of State Services (DSS), A.B. Alade; and Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

Others are: Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde; Chief Security Officer to the Governor, CSP Fagbemi Adekunle; and Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan.

Vanguard News