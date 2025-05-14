Conference Hall: Experts brainstorm on govt performance at mid-term

President Bola Tinubu

Subject matter experts in the various fields of endeavour have enlisted in the forth-coming Vanguard Newspaper’s conference hall to brain-storm on the mid-term scorecard of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

The issues on the table for discussion will cut across the economy, politics, law and order, security, wellbeing of the citizenry, healthcare, education, infrastructure, amongst others.

Some of the eminent personalities signed on for the session include Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise and former Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries; Dr. Mike Okiro, former Inspector General of Police; Dr. Maymunah Kadiri, Consultant Neuro-Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist, Pinnacle Medical Services Ltd and; Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Senior Special Assistant to the President.

Others are, Dr. Dele Sobowale, an eminent economics and columnist in key newspapers; Ebunolu Adegboruwa, SAN, eminent lawyer and human rights activist; Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, Chairman of Women In Business (WinBiz) Group and; Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director, Enough is Enough; and Senior Associate, Centre for Strategic and International Studies of Georgetown University.

The conference hall session will take place on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in the conference hall of Vanguard Media Limited, Apapa, Lagos.