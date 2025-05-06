Champions League: Captain Martinez starts for Inter in Barca showdown

Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez will start in Inter Milan’s Champions League decider against Barcelona after recovering from a hamstring injury in time for Tuesday’s semi-final second leg at the San Siro.

Inter captain Martinez has not played since suffering the injury in last week’s thrilling first leg which left the tie beautifully poised at 3-3.

The 27-year-old starts alongside his favoured strike partner Marcus Thuram who netted a stunning backheeled goal in Catalonia.

Martinez’s return is a big boost for coach Simone Inzaghi as the Argentina forward has scored seven times in the Champions League since the turn of the year, including in both quarter-final matches against Bayern Munich.

Yann Bisseck lines up in Inter’s three-man defence as France defender Benjamin Pavard, who scored the goal which took the Italian champions past Bayern, remains out of action with an ankle injury.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has made one change from the team which faced Inter in the first leg, with Eric Garcia starting at right-back in place of injured Jules Kounde.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski is only ready for a potential substitute appearance so Ferran Torres starts up front, backed up by the formidable trio of Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Raphinha.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and Barcelona at the San Siro on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Inter Milan (3-5-2)

Yann Sommer; Yann Bisseck, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA)

Barcelona (4-2-3-1)

Wojciech Szczesny; Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Gerard Martin; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri Gonzalez; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres; Raphinha

Coach: Hansi Flick (GER)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)