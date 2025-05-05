Celebrating a development and inclusivity champion at 54

By Afam Victor Ogene

Reflecting on the leadership qualities of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, I’m reminded of Harry Truman’s timeless words: “In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better.” These words resonate deeply, capturing the essence of Deputy Speaker Kalu’s evidence-based development leadership and ingenuity.

Truman’s insight into the pivotal role of leadership in driving progress is, perhaps, more succinctly exemplified in the remarkable journey of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives. With courage and skill, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, inspiring a new generation of public servants and leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria’s legislative landscape.

Deputy Speaker Kalu’s vision and dedication to development have yielded tangible results, notably through his sponsorship of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) Bill. The establishment of this key regional development agency is a testament to his effective leadership, propelling the nation forward and cementing his legacy as a champion of progress and development.

His vision mirrors

the SEDC objective which is primarily to drive infrastructure development and economic growth, tackling the neglect of the region by successive governments. Key observers also posit that by leveraging private sector expertise, public institutions, and civil society networks, the Commission can create lasting solutions to the region’s challenges, which will, ultimately encourage national cohesion and inclusivity.

Recognizing the crucial role of peace in driving development, Deputy Speaker Kalu had initiated the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P) ahead of the South East Development Commission’s establishment. PISE-P, a peace-building and development initiative, was designed to tackle the region’s complex socio-economic and security challenges, rising from agitations, economic decline, and security threats.

Much in the same way as the Deputy Speaker’s advocacy for greater female inclusion in leadership and decision-making has particularly endeared him to the female folk. As a powerful force for inclusivity, Rt. Hon. Kalu has taken a significant step by sponsoring a Seat Reservation Bill for women in the Legislature, further cementing his commitment to promoting increased women representation.

According to him, at the National Assembly, women make up only 3.6 per cent of the Senate and 4.7 per cent in the House of Representatives.

“Democracy thrives not merely through elections, but through inclusion. When half of our population remains underrepresented in halls of power, our democracy is not just weakened—it is incomplete.

“Today, 15 states in Nigeria have zero elected women in their Assemblies. At the national level, women make up a meagre 3.6 per cent of the Senate and 4.7 per cent of the House of Representatives. These figures are not just statistics; they are a stain on our collective conscience and a barrier to national progress.

“The Seat Reservation for Women Bill, which I proudly sponsor, seeks to alter this narrative. By reserving seats for women in the National and State Assemblies, we aim to dismantle systemic barriers and create a legislature that mirrors the diversity of our nation. This is not about charity—it is about justice, strategy, and national prosperity.”

These robust ideas reflect the refined intellect and impressive academic background of Deputy Speaker Kalu. With multiple degrees in law, business, and international relations, as well as an MBA from Oxford Brookes University and an LLM in terrorism and international humanitarian law from the University of Calabar, his expertise is evident. Little wonder he surrounds himself with highly educated and skilled aides, forming a formidable team.

His exceptional legislative and organizational skills earned him a notable appointment as Chairman of the Committee on Monetary and Financial Affairs of the Pan African Parliament (PAP), African Union (AU).

One defining trait of Deputy Speaker Kalu’s strength of character is his unwavering commitment to his ideals and convictions. He consistently demonstrates firmness and courage on matters of national importance, standing firmly on principle. This resolute leadership style sets him apart as a courageous leader dedicated to the nation’s well-being.

As a Presiding Officer, Rt.Hon. Kalu is colour-blind in the dispensation of patronage. In helping fellow honourable members attract diverse projects to their constituencies, the deputy speaker does not consider political parties, ethnic or religious divides.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs in the immediate past 9th Assembly, Rt.Hon. Kalu never gets tired of regaling, especially New members, the place of effective representation in ensuring their return to the parliament.

Perhaps, much more than any previous holder of the current office he occupies, Rt. Hon. Kalu will be better remembered as one who used his position, and stature, in the service of his constituents in Bende Federal Constituency, his State, Abia, his colleagues of the 10th House of Representatives, and of course, the nation at large.

As he clocks 54, on Monday, May 5, 2025, I join the Hosts of Heaven, to wish him many more years, in the service of the Fatherland.

Hon. Ogene, a former newsmagazine Editor, is Leader, Labour Party and Anambra State Caucuses, 10th House of Representatives, Abuja