Passport, utility bill: Step-by-step guide on how Nigerians abroad can obtain BVN

Nigerians living abroad can now apply for a Bank Verification Number (BVN) without travelling home, but it comes at a cost.

On May 13, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in partnership with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), launched the Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN) platform.

It requires the payment of $50 (approximately ₦80,000) fee for diaspora BVN registration.

The initiative is designed to enhance financial access and inclusion for Nigerians abroad by enabling remote BVN registration, removing the previous requirement of being physically present in Nigeria.

How to Apply for the NRBVN

Applicants must visit the official portal: https://nibss-plc.com.ng/nrbvn/ and register using a valid email address.

After sign-up, a verification link is sent to the applicant’s email.

Upon clicking the link, users are directed to create a password.

Next, users must scan a QR code with a two-factor authentication app like Google Authenticator.

Once authenticated, users can choose between three identity options: Nigerian, No BVN, Nigerian, BVN, Nigerian by Descent.

Required Documents

To complete registration, applicants must upload a valid passport.

If unavailable, other acceptable documents include expired Nigerian passport, proof of foreign residency (valid foreign passport, residence permit, green card etc.), utility bill, work permit and/or proof of employment, proof of tax payment in the country of residence, and foreign bank account statements.

A non-refundable $50 fee is required, payable via Visa or Mastercard through a secure Tazapay gateway. This is a stark contrast to the free BVN registration available within Nigeria.

Once documents are submitted and payment confirmed, the NRBVN platform verifies and screens the application. If successful, the BVN is issued within 72 hours.

Why It Matters

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso emphasised that the NRBVN aims to expand financial inclusion, bolster Know-Your-Customer (KYC) compliance, and reduce identity fraud, especially as Nigeria tightens oversight on fintech operations and diaspora remittances.

