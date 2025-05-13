CBN launches diaspora BVN platform 

… Targets massive remittances

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA—The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), has officially launched the Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN) platform.

The innovative digital gateway allows Nigerians in the diaspora to obtain a BVN remotely without the need for a physical presence in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, this evening, the (CBN) Governor Olayemi Cardoso, described the initiative as “a milestone in Nigeria’s financial inclusion journey and a critical bridge connecting the country to its global citizens.”

He added, “For too long, many Nigerians abroad have faced difficulties accessing financial services at home due to physical verification requirements.

“The NRBVN changes that. Through secure digital verification and robust Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, Nigerians worldwide should now be able to access financial services more easily and affordably.”

The Governor emphasised that the NRBVN was a dynamic platform, “not the final destination, but the beginning of a broader journey.”

Stakeholders across the financial ecosystem, including banks, fintechs, and International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), are encouraged to integrate and collaborate in shaping and refining the system as it evolves.

Remittance flows through formal channels increased from $3.3 billion in 2023 to $4.73 billion in 2024, thanks to recent reforms and policy shifts, including the introduction of the willing buyer, willing seller FX regime. With the NRBVN in place, the CBN is optimistic about reaching its $1 billion monthly remittance target.

“We are building a secure, efficient, and inclusive financial ecosystem for Nigerians globally,” Cardoso said, adding, “This platform is not just about financial access, it’s about national inclusion, innovation, and shared prosperity.”

The CBN Governor also reiterated the CBN’s commitment to reducing the high cost of remittances in Sub-Saharan Africa and ensuring continued engagement with stakeholders to optimise the platform.

He.promised.to engaged stakeholders especially banks and operators of the NRBVN Platform, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to explore ways to reduce the cost of remittances.

The launch also featured a presentation by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIBSS, Mr. Premier Oiwoh, and a panel discussion with key industry stakeholders.

He revealed that many banks in the country had already come onbaord to participate in the initiative.

According to Mr. Oiwoh, the future of remittances was bright as many Diaspora Nigerians had expressed delight in actively participating in the socio-economic development of the country.

The initiative, he assured would eliminate the frustration faced by Nigerians in the Diaspora when they wanted to send money home or obtain BVN.

The NRBVN is part of a broader framework that includes the Non-Resident Ordinary Account (NROA) and Non-Resident Nigerian Investment Account (NRNIA).

With NRBVN, Diaspora Nigerians can open both Domiciliary Accounts and Naira Accounts back home.

Several banks that have signed on to the framework have also created avenues for them to directly invest in the country, buy houses and various other forms of equity investments in Nigeria.

Together, they enable access to savings, mortgages, insurance, pensions, and investment opportunities in Nigeria’s capital markets. Under current regulations, Nigerians in the

Diaspora Nigerians will retain the flexibility to repatriate the proceeds of their investments any time they so wished.

The NRBVN system has been built with global standards in mind, incorporating stringent Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance protocols to ensure the integrity, transparency, and security of the Nigeria’s financial system.