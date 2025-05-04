BSN, Christians set to celebrate national Bible Day

By Olayinka Latona

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) and the Christian community are set to celebrate National Bible Day on May 5, 2025. The day, designated to honor the gift of the Bible, provides an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on, share, and embrace the values outlined in the Holy Scriptures.

Speaking ahead of the event, the General Secretary/CEO of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, emphasized the significance of the day, stating:

“National Bible Day is a wonderful occasion to reaffirm our commitment to biblical values and to encourage everyone to experience the life-changing power of the Word of God.”

Pastor Sanusi highlighted that just as the global community celebrates Workers’ Day, Independence Day, Water Day, and Literacy Day, it is fitting to dedicate a day to celebrate the Bible, a divine gift to humanity. He also stressed the importance of using this day to pray for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the nation.

The Bible Society of Nigeria invites everyone to join in the National Bible Day celebration on May 5, 2025, by studying, meditating, reflecting on, and living by the standards set forth in the Word of God.

National Bible Day is observed annually across Nigeria by churches, schools, and various Christian organizations. It serves as an opportunity to underscore the importance of the Bible and promote its study and application in everyday life.

The Bible Society of Nigeria is a non-profit, interdenominational Christian organization dedicated to translating the Bible into Nigerian languages, publishing and distributing the Holy Scriptures, raising funds for Bible-related work, and executing programs that help individuals engage with the Word of God. Currently, the organization has completed the full Bible in 27 Nigerian languages and is working on ongoing translation and revision projects in over eight languages at various stages of completion.

It costs the Bible Society of Nigeria a minimum of ₦150,000,000 to complete a Bible translation project within eight years.