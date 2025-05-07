Bolt’s electric tricycle to cut emissions

…Targets 1,000 units by end of 2025

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor & Juliet Umeh

In a move to reduce carbon emissions, promote sustainability, and tackle the rising cost of fuel, in Nigeria, a ride-hailing platform, Bolt has officially launched its electric tricycle service in Lagos.

The initiative is also designed to relieve financial pressure on drivers and improve transportation access in underserved areas of the city.

Speaking at the launch, Bolt’s Regional Director of Rides Operations for Africa and International Markets, Caroline Wanjihia, said the new service empowers drivers through lower operational costs and a clear path to vehicle ownership.

She said: “This initiative is about transforming how mobility works for the people who power our platform—the drivers.

“By reducing fuel costs, eliminating upfront vehicle purchases, and offering lease-to-own options, we are creating real economic opportunities.”

The electric tricycle service is being rolled out in partnership with SGX, an electric mobility company that specialises in the production and maintenance of last-mile electric vehicles. Through the lease-to-own model, drivers can obtain new electric tricycles with an upfront payment of just N208,000 and assume full ownership after 24 months of consistent use.

Under the arrangement, Bolt and SGX will charge a 50% commission, and participating drivers will operate exclusively within SGX-managed fleets and on the Bolt platform.

General Manager of Bolt Nigeria, Osi Oguah, said the launch is aimed at tackling two of the country’s major transportation challenges: low driver income and limited commuter access.

“This launch addresses two key challenges in our transport system—driver income and commuter access,” Oguah said. “We’re targeting 1,000 electric tricycles by the end of 2025 to bridge mobility gaps, especially in high-density, lower-income areas.”

Beyond environmental benefits, the electric tricycle service is expected to provide a reliable and affordable transport option in parts of Lagos often overlooked by conventional ride-hailing services. It also aligns with Bolt’s wider commitment to building transport solutions that meet Africa’s unique mobility needs.

This rollout builds on Bolt’s earlier pilot tricycle service launched in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, in 2020.

Also SGX Mobility Executive, Dr. Dele Awofala emphasized that Nigeria is at “a critical inflection point” regarding climate and transportation challenges.

He noted that the transport sector contributes 28.4% of the country’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, second only to the energy sector. Particularly, tricycles and motorcycles are the worst offenders, emitting “three times more pollution per km than cars.”

He also highlighted the impact of economic factors, stating that “the cost of petrol fuel has increased over 200% since May 2023,” significantly affecting commuting expenses.

Calling for urgent action, he said, “These trends highlight an urgent need for transition away from fossil fuels into sustainable mobility to reduce emissions in line with sustainable development goals.”

According to Awofala, electric mobility (e-mobility) is a “transformational solution” that can simultaneously reduce emissions, lower operational costs for tricycle services, create dignified jobs, and attract real-time investment returns.