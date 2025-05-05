Benue govt unveils Sports Marketing and Lottery Board

Benue Sports Commissioner, PS, ES of the Board at the unveiling

…eyes improved IGR

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Government has formally unveiled the State’s Sports Marketing and Lottery Board to boost the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of the state.

Performing the unveiling Monday in Makurdi, the Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Creativity, Terkimbi Ikyange said the event marked a new life for sports marketing and lottery in the State.

He noted that the Board had been in existence since 2017 through an act of the State Assembly but the board had not achieved desired result.

He said: “Today, we are here to formally unveil and the presence, commitment, dedication and new life of the sports marketing and lottery in Benue State.

“The board was brought to life since 2017 because a law was passed by the Benue State House of Assembly, and an Executive Secretary was appointed to handle its activities.

“Although they made progress but with the coming of Governor Hyacinth Alia, he has seen the need to get people who are also very knowledgeable enough to help deepen the activities of the board thereby generating revenue for the state.

“So he has appointed someone who has very serious experience in the field to help manage the activities of the board. Part of what they have done is to let the public know that they are fully on ground and are committed and determined to ensure that the mandate which the governor has given them is accomplished.

“We as a Ministry, and with the board under us, we will support their commitment to duty and also announce to everybody that there is a force on ground to ensure that every activity that leads to sport marketing, betting, lottery and other associated activities are done in accordance with the laws of the state.

“It is on this note that we are here to formally unveil this signage so that the public will know that we are in serious business that the board has come to stay and it is going to work very hard to the development of the state.”

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr. Micheal Uper noted that there was every need for the state to explore the gaming sector to improve its IGR which he said was not in place before his appointment.

He said “With me on board and with the support of the Governor, we can lift the revenue generation of the state in the sector and get it up to date as it is supposed to be as in other states.

“And being that the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, has been scrapped, the Federal Government lacks the power to decide for the federating states concerning the lottery sector, so all the states are getting prepared to explore the sector to their advantage and Benue State cannot be left out.”