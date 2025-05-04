Barcelona suffer major injury blow ahead of Inter Milan return leg clash

Barcelona have been dealt a blow ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter Milan, with Alejandro Balde now expected to miss the crucial tie.

The 21-year-old had been tipped to feature in Saturday’s La Liga match against Real Valladolid to build fitness ahead of a potential start at San Siro.

However, Balde was not included in the squad for the 2-1 victory and, according to journalist Gerard Romero, has yet to return to full training.

As things stand, Balde is now targeting a comeback in next weekend’s Clasico, rather than the midweek showdown in Italy.

This latest setback leaves manager Hansi Flick with key decisions to make in defence, especially with Jules Kounde also unavailable at right-back.

Gerard Martin, who impressed and was named MVP in the win over Valladolid, is expected to fill in for Balde once again.

