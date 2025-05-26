Atiku meets chess guru Tunde Onakoya

By Henry Oduah

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has met with chess master and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya.

Last month, Onakoya received recognition from Guinness World Records for the longest chess marathon, after completing an astonishing 64-hour session in New York City’s Times Square.

Onakoya achieved the feat alongside American chess player Shawn Martinez, with the marathon taking place between April 17 and April 20, 2025.

Atiku shared photos of himself with Onakoya on X, saying he was impressed with his work.

“I had a great time meeting with Tunde Onakoya, @Tunde_OD. He shared with me the inspiring journey he’s been on for the past ten years, using chess as a powerful tool to transform the lives of children in slum communities,” he wrote on Monday. “Through his work, he’s helped many of them out of the slums and into local and international schools, using the game not just to teach, but to build critical thinking and open doors.”

Atiku said Onakoya spoke passionately about his dream to build the biggest chess institute in the world, recalling the chess guru’s words to him: “Talent is universal, but opportunity is not.”

The former number two citizen said he had “committed to supporting his efforts and playing a role in bringing that vision to life.”

He described the chessboard Onakoya gifted him, crafted with traditional ‘Adire’ patterns, as a “work of art”.

Atiku added that Onakoya also invited him to his upcoming birthday celebration later this year.