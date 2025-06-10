Chess guru Tunde Onakoya meets Tinubu in Lagos

Chess master and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, met with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Monday night, where he presented his Guinness World Record certificate for the longest chess marathon.

The meeting was revealed through a post on the president’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

In April, Onakoya made history alongside American chess player Shawn Martinez by playing for 64 consecutive hours in New York City, setting a new Guinness World Record.

The duo surpassed Onakoya’s previous record of 60 hours, which had been briefly overtaken by a Norwegian pair earlier in 2024.

In his social media post, Tinubu praised Onakoya for his dedication to using chess as a tool for education and empowerment among underserved children.

“I received Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, at my residence today where he also presented his World Record for the longest Chess Marathon,” Tinubu wrote.

“Tunde’s journey, from the streets of Lagos to uplifting underserved children and breaking world records, reflects the resilience and brilliance of Nigeria’s youth.”

The president commended Onakoya’s impact on marginalised communities and expressed a strong interest in expanding the initiative nationwide.

“I would love to see how his work can be replicated nationwide and I am looking forward to seeing him in Abuja to hear how the government can support him,” Tinubu added.

“Tunde Onakoya’s vision aligns with our administration’s: no child left behind, no talent wasted. Nigeria is proud of him, and we will walk with him.”