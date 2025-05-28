Army identifies foreign mercenaries training Boko Haram, ISWAP fighters; arrests four Pakistanis

By Kingsley Omonobi

MAIDUGURI — The Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdusalam Abubakar, has revealed that foreign mercenaries infiltrating the northeast region have intensified the threat posed by terrorist groups such as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram.

Speaking in Maiduguri, Major General Abubakar explained that the involvement of these mercenaries has enabled terrorist groups to adopt more sophisticated tactics, including the use of drones for surveillance and attacks, the manufacturing of advanced improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and the setting of traps targeting military personnel.

He stated, “The infiltration of foreign mercenaries in the joint operations area has significantly escalated the threat posed by terrorist groups like ISWAP and JAS.”

He also disclosed the recent arrest of four Pakistani nationals suspected of arms trafficking with terrorists, adding, “The foreign mercenaries facilitate tactical and strategic training for these terrorists.”

Major General Abubakar further noted an increasing level of coordination among terrorist networks, which has resulted in higher casualties and substantial equipment losses for government forces.

“The growing influence of these mercenaries is evident in the terrorists’ increasing coordinated assets, resulting in higher casualties among troops and greater equipment losses,” he said.

He called for an urgent and coordinated response, emphasizing the need for intensified intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance efforts, as well as strengthened cooperation between Nigeria and neighboring countries to disrupt cross-border support networks.

“The Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province terrorists are not just waging war against the armed forces—they are waging war against Nigeria,” Abubakar said.

Praising the commitment of Nigerian troops operating under challenging conditions, he urged greater national recognition and support for their efforts.

“Our troops are deployed across various locations, enduring harsh weather conditions that can become very cold at night,” he said.

“There are heroes among them, and we must appreciate them, especially through the media. These are Nigerians defending our nation.

“When we understand that this conflict is not just between terrorists and the armed forces but against Nigeria as a whole, and when we present a united front, we will achieve meaningful progress.”