APC can’t win free, fair election anywhere in Nigeria — Obedient Movement

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Obedient Movement in Delta State, weekend, said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, cannot win in a free and fair election anywhere in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba, the state capital, Chairman of the Delta Obedients Elders Council, Chief Chris Boise, said the movement was not bothered “one bit about the fusion” of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state into the APC.

He said the claim of the defectors that the action of joining the APC was to foster development of the state was countermanded by the dismal record of that party at the national level in the past 10 years.

He said: “It is pertinent to remind Nigerians that at the presidential election held on February 25, 2023, Deltas gave our principal, Mr. Peter Obi as Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, a decisive victory of 341, 866 votes to 161, 600 for the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and 90, 183 for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.”

Noting that APC rule is marked”by descent into economic chaos and insecurity, he said the country was slipping into a predatory autocracy where power is controlled and sustained by a narrow elite rather than broad public support or economic performance.

He lamented that “ since APC took over governance at the federal level in May 2015, a new strain of insecurity spearheaded by armed Fulani herders overtook the entire country.” He called on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to take immediate action to empower community vigilantes to protect communities from armed invaders who are destroying their farms and killing citizens.