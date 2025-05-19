Anambra 2025: Anxiety as INEC displays candidates’ credentials

INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu.

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the personal particulars of candidates contesting the 2025 Anambra State governorship election, triggering anxiety among supporters of some aspirants with questionable certificates.

The election is scheduled for November 8, 2025, with over 10 candidates receiving nominations from their political parties.

According to INEC, candidate documents—including Form EC9, academic credentials, and other relevant documents—were uploaded to its dedicated portal, which closed at 6:00 p.m. on May 12, 2025. These credentials are now displayed at INEC’s state headquarters and its offices in the 21 local government areas of Anambra State.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, urged the public to scrutinize the documents, adding that any aspirant who suspects false information can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as outlined in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The final list of candidates will be released on June 9, 2025, in line with Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act, which mandates publication at least 150 days before the election.

A party member noted, “We want to know the qualifications of those who want to govern us. It is not enough to have ambition; they must be truly qualified for the office they seek.”