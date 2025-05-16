Akwa Ibom adopts Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno as sole candidates in 2027

Governor Umo Eno and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

By Henry Umoru

Ahead of 2027 general and Presidential elections, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has declared that the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, and the entire people of Akwa Ibom State have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, himself and the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno as unopposed candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Akpabio stated this on Friday while speaking at the 2nd phase of his constituency empowerment of over three thousand beneficiaries and projects commissioning in Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District.

In a statement from his Media Office yesterday, the President of the Senate said, ” Let me thank Governor Umo Eno because he is a man of peace. He is a man of God, both in attitude and action. He has been able to bring us all together in Akwa Ibom, and that is why we are enjoying peace in the state, because he acts on his words.

” President Tinubu is very happy with Akwa Ibom State because of the peace in the state through collaborations of Governor Eno and the President of the State, which has brought development to the state..

The decision to endorse the trio as sole candidates for the office of the President, Senator representing the people of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District and the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, received a voice endorsement from the crowd when Akpabio put the decision to vote.

According to the statement, at the event, Akpabio gave out minibuses, cars, tricycles, fridges, sewing machines, cargo tricycles, cash grants of over N2 billion and scholarships to the constituents and beneficiaries from the other two Senatorial Districts of Akwa Ibom State.

Vanguard News