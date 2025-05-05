Achimugu: Group demands reassignment of case as judge faces suspension

By Henry Ojelu & Temitope Atolagbe

The Campaign for Social Justice and Constitutional Democracy, CSJCD, has called on the judiciary to immediately reassign the case involving Nigerian businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Achimugu, following the sudden suspension of the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo.

The National Judicial Council, NJC, recently announced the suspension of Justice Ekwo over allegations of judicial misconduct.

His suspension from the bench has effectively halted all proceedings in the case, which had been scheduled for hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Before his suspension, Justice Ekwo had ordered the EFCC to release Achimugu, citing her right to a fair trial and the need to uphold due process.

That ruling, however, was closely followed by the NJC’s disciplinary action, leading to speculation about possible political undercurrents and raising broader questions about the independence of the judiciary.

In a statement issued in Lagos, CSJCD President, Mr. Festus Ogwuche, warned that the continued delay in reassigning the case undermines not only the fight against corruption but also public trust in the justice system.

“The suspension of Justice Ekwo should not become a stumbling block to justice. The judiciary must move quickly to reassign the case to another judge. Delays only benefit the powerful and send the wrong message to ordinary Nigerians who look to the courts for redress,” Ogwuche stated.

He stressed that while judicial discipline is necessary to maintain standards, it must be balanced with the imperative of timely justice.

“Integrity and speed are not mutually exclusive. The public expects a judiciary that is both upright and effective,” he added.

Ogwuche further noted that the Achimugu case exemplifies the structural challenges plaguing Nigeria’s legal system, where high-profile cases are frequently stalled by procedural hurdles, creating room for manipulation and weakening accountability.

According to him, such delays erode public faith in the courts and embolden corrupt actors.

“When a case involving alleged financial crimes is allowed to drift due to administrative lapses, the entire anti-corruption campaign suffers a blow,” he said.

Ohwuche also called on the NJC to establish clearer timelines for investigating and resolving judicial misconduct allegations, saying, “While it is essential to hold judges accountable, there must be mechanisms in place to ensure that ongoing cases are not abandoned. Justice delayed is justice denied.

“The Achimugu trial presents another opportunity for the judiciary to show Nigerians that no one is above the law and that the courts are capable of handling even the most sensitive cases without fear or favor.”

He reaffirmed his organisation’s commitment to championing judicial reforms that prioritize both integrity and efficiency and urges the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to act decisively and reassign the Achimugu case without further delay.

“Our democracy cannot thrive without a strong, independent judiciary. It is time to demonstrate that the law applies to all, regardless of status or influence,” Ogwuche concluded.