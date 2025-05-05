80th Anniversary: Wema committed to innovation, inclusion, empowerment – Olorunshola, Oseni

By Henry Obetta

Chairman of Wema Bank Plc, Dr. Oluwayemisi Olorunshola and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Moruf Oseni have pledged continued commitment to digital innovation, inclusive banking, and customer-focused service.

They said this during the bank’s 80th anniversary tagged: ‘Timeless Elegance’ which hosted top dignitaries and A-listers at an exclusive Gala Night in Lagos.

The event had in attendance the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun and Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who commended Wema Bank for its vital role in Nigeria’s economic development.

A representative of Vice President Kashim Shettima, also conveyed the federal government’s appreciation for Wema Bank’s contributions over the decades.

A statement by the financial institution stated that Wema Bank has, since 1945, built a formidable legacy of empowering Nigerians on business and individuals levels and championing initiatives that enable the people to become economically active.

“The Bank has proved itself committed to carrying on this legacy, constantly innovating to generate more impact and delivery more value. It is no surprise that the Bank’s 80th Anniversary elicited praise and commendation from far and wide.”

Delivering her welcome address, the Chairman, Dr. Olorunshola reflected on Wema Bank’s 80-year journey and its transformational role in Nigeria’s banking industry.

Olorunshola said: “My journey is a testimony to what’s possible when women are empowered. Wema Bank is walking the talk in championing gender inclusion.”

Also speaking, the MD/CEO, Mr. Oseni, described the milestone as a celebration of resilience and a renewed commitment to customer satisfaction.

He highlighted the significance of Wema Bank’s digital evolution through ALAT by Wema and its many other innovative solutions as a groundbreaker for the African financial industry.

Oseni said: “Wema Bank is 80 years strong—and still driven by purpose, innovation and people. Our legacy is one of trust, and the future holds even more promise.

“This anniversary is not just about our past. It’s about reaffirming our vision for the future.”