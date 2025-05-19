By Dapo Akinrefon

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman is the Director of Non-governmental Organisations, NGOs and Civil Society Organization, CSOs, in the Northern Elders Forum, NEF.

Read Also: 2027: I won’t contest against Tinubu – Wike

In this interview, the erstwhile Spokesperson for the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, speaks on the killings in Northern Nigeria saying it is an attempt aimed at destabilising the region.

While he dismissed the allegation that the killings in Benue and Plateau were genocide,the NEF chieftain said it was more of ethnic conflicts.

To effectively combat what he described as pervasive violence, he called for a comprehensive understanding of the regional dynamics.

He also insisted on collaborative efforts aimed at fostering peace and sustainable development across the northern states.

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Suleiman declared that the political influence of the North can’t be ignored. Excerpts:

How do you react to the killings going on the North especially in the North Central?

The ongoing killings in northern Nigeria, particularly in the North Central region, reflect a complex interplay of criminality and socio-economic strife rather than a singular narrative. While it is tempting to focus solely on the North Central area, such an approach would be shortsighted. The violence in this region predominantly stems from escalating conflicts between farmers and herders over increasingly scarce land resources, exacerbated by climate change and demographic pressures.

In contrast, the North-West grapples with rampant banditry, where armed groups exploit the vulnerabilities of local communities, while the North-East continues to face the devastating impacts of insurgency, primarily attributed to Boko Haram and other extremist factions.

Each of these crises manifests distinct dimensions and consequences, requiring tailored responses that address the underlying causes rather than merely the symptoms.

To effectively combat this pervasive violence, a comprehensive understanding of the regional dynamics is essential, alongside collaborative efforts that involve local stakeholders, security forces, and policymakers aimed at fostering peace and sustainable development across the northern states.

The governors of Benue and Plateau states have alleged that the killings in their states are not farmers-herders clashes but genocide, do you agree with them?

I really don’t agree that the killings in Benue and Plateau are genocide. They are ethnic conflicts. It is important here to draw attention that for centuries, this land, north of the Niger, has been occupied and its treasures shared by its inhabitants.

From the highlands of Mambilla to the plains of Kagoro and Kontagora, to the hills and valleys of Shendam, farmers and herdsmen have called every space their home.

Like many communities across the world, our history is replete with disputes and isolated incidents over land; but the fact that we have for this long lived together and prospered, is a testimony to how far we have come in accommodating our differences and agitations.

There is today a growing population that comes with a growing demand from grazing and farming. Added to this is the effect of climate change and desertification in the far North.

These natural phenomena with roots in the short-sightedness of our leaders who destroyed the areas duly demarcated and gazetted well before independence in order to ensure convenience of herders, while allowing sufficient allocation for farmers, are among the known causes of the current stretch over space.

I personally believe that the current spate of killings and unrest are not isolated incidents but are linked to a grand design to destabilize the North and bring her people to their knees by further dividing them along artificial lines through exploiting ethnic and religious differences.

For too long, enemies of the North both foreign and local have worked strenuously to ensure that the region remains backward, divided, weak, confused and bewildered by myriads of challenges and problems.

In the pursuit of this, occasional misunderstandings dating back more than five centuries which were ordinarily resolved at the community level, are today manipulated and turned into avenues for the venting of pent-up tribal and religious jealousies resulting in heavy loss of lives and valuable resources.

The escalation of hitherto existing challenges like the herdsmen and farmers clashes which have sporadically and intermittently been going on for time immemorial, is one aspect of the plan to destabilize the North and decapitate it through exploiting internal weaknesses and cleavages.

Do you think the Federal Government is sincere about fighting insecurity having spent N19.7 trillion so far?

The Federal Government’s recent efforts to combat insecurity in Nigeria have yielded notable successes, particularly in the Niger Delta, where oil bunkering has significantly declined, and in the South-East, where the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been substantially curtailed. Additionally, in the North, Boko Haram has been pushed from urban areas into isolated enclaves, and many bandit leaders have been neutralized by military operations. While some Nigerians, distanced from the immediate impacts of these insurgencies, may underestimate the importance of these achievements, those of us in the North fully comprehend their significance. The improved safety along critical routes, such as the Abuja-Kaduna highway, is a testament to the sacrifices made by our security forces.

It is important to commend the bravery of our troops, recognize the enhanced collaboration with regional neighbors, and appreciate international support in this ongoing struggle. Nevertheless, the journey toward lasting peace is far from complete. We implore the government and security agencies to maintain their resolve, emphasizing that true victory will only be realized through comprehensive disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration efforts across the affected regions.

What steps do you think should be taken differently to address insecurity?

To effectively address insecurity, a multifaceted approach is essential, prioritizing community engagement and systemic reform.

First, fostering open dialogues between law enforcement and community members can build trust and encourage collaborative problem-solving. This can be achieved through regular town hall meetings and community policing initiatives that empower residents to voice their concerns and participate in safety strategies. Second, investing in social programmes that address the root causes of insecurity—such as poverty, lack of education, and unemployment—can create a more stable environment.

By offering job training and educational opportunities, communities can reduce crime rates and enhance overall well-being. Additionally, mental health services must be integrated into these initiatives, as psychological well-being is often intertwined with feelings of insecurity.

Finally, leveraging technology responsibly can enhance safety measures, such as through community alert systems that keep residents informed and engaged.

One of your members, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said that the North has a major role to play in who becomes the president in 2027. Do you agree with him?

Northern Nigeria has historically been a pivotal force in shaping the nation’s politics, significantly influencing governance, policy-making, and national discourse. Its demographic weight, cultural diversity, and socioeconomic dynamics contribute to a complex interplay of regional interests that resonate across the country. As Nigeria approaches the 2027 elections and beyond, the North’s strategic position will continue to dictate political alignments and power dynamics, ensuring that its voices remain central in national conversations.

The region’s ability to mobilize support and articulate its aspirations will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Nigeria.

It however appears that some northern politicians are divided over which region should produce the president in 2027…

The prevailing discourse surrounding the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria often suggests a division within the Northern region regarding which region should produce the next leader.

However, this perspective may overlook a more critical concern that transcends geographical boundaries: the capacity and political will of potential candidates.

The North is grappling with significant socio-economic challenges, and the electorate is increasingly prioritizing a leader’s ability to navigate these complexities over regional representation. The focus is shifting towards candidates who can demonstrate a robust vision, effective governance, and the capability to implement policies that address pressing issues such as security, economic development, and social cohesion.

Thus, the Northern electorate is less divided by regional loyalties and more united in seeking a leader who embodies the competence and resolve necessary to propel the nation forward. This evolving political circumstance underscores the urgency for aspirants to articulate their strategies and demonstrate their readiness to confront the limitations facing Nigeria today.

Ultimately, the North’s collective aspiration is for a leader who can foster unity and drive meaningful progress, rather than one who merely represents a particular geographical constituency.

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai said that the North alone cannot decide who becomes the president. What is your position on that?

Among Nigeria’s various regions, the North is a significant player, wielding considerable influence over the presidential selection process.

To understand the North’s political influence, one must first consider Nigeria’s colonial legacy and the subsequent formation of its political landscape. The amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates in 1914 laid the groundwork for enduring regional disparities. The North, characterized by its vast landmass, larger population, and distinct cultural identity, emerged as a formidable political entity. The socio-political structures established during colonial rule, including the emphasis on centralized authority and traditional leadership, further solidified the North’s position in Nigeria’s political hierarchy.

In the decades following independence in 1960, Nigeria experienced a tumultuous political journey marked by military coups, civil unrest, and a struggle for democratic governance. Throughout these upheavals, the North consistently demonstrated its ability to mobilize support and influence electoral outcomes, establishing its status as a kingmaker within the broader political landscape.

One of the most compelling reasons for the North’s political influence is its demographic significance. With a population exceeding 79 million, the Northern region is home to a diverse array of ethnic groups, including the Hausa, Fulani, and Kanuri, among others. This demographic advantage translates into a substantial voting bloc, making the North a critical region for any presidential aspirant seeking to secure victory.

The importance of demographic weight is further accentuated by Nigeria’s electoral system, which requires candidates to garner a minimum percentage of votes from two-thirds of the states to be declared president. Consequently, presidential hopefuls must appeal to the North’s electorate, often leading to strategic alliances and compromises that reflect the region’s interests.

This reality underscores the notion that while no single region can unilaterally decide the presidency, the North’s numerical strength and regional cohesion grant it a disproportionate influence in the electoral process.

Religion and ethnicity are vital components of Nigeria’s political fabric, and the North’s demographic composition amplifies their significance. The predominantly Muslim population in the North often influences political allegiances and voting patterns, as religious leaders and organizations play a pivotal role in mobilizing support for candidates.

This religious dimension adds another layer of complexity to the North’s political influence, as candidates must navigate the delicate interplay between secular governance and religious sentiments.

Ethnic identity remains a potent force in Nigerian politics. The North’s diverse ethnic groups often rally around shared interests, creating a sense of unity that transcends individual affiliations. This collective identity enables Northern politicians to present a united front, enhancing their bargaining power in national politics.

As candidates vie for the presidency, they must consider the intricate web of ethnic loyalties and religious affiliations that shape voter preferences in the North.

Vanguard News