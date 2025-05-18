2025 UTME: ‘No perfect technology; software is bound to malfunction’

FILE IMAGE

Says Oloyede Shouldn’t Be Blamed for Glitches

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

ABEOKUTA – The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, Dr. Mukhail Akinde, has attributed the low performance of candidates in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to software malfunctions, insisting that the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, should not be held responsible.

Dr. Akinde, while speaking with journalists at his office in the institution, praised Oloyede’s commitment to improving the quality of education and eliminating examination malpractice through the introduction of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) system. He noted that while technology has enhanced the examination process, it is still prone to occasional glitches.

The Rector explained that despite the public outcry over low scores, the results were not as disastrous as portrayed, highlighting that 50.29% of candidates scored within the 160–199 range, which he described as within acceptable margins.

“For us in academics, we speak with statistics. This year’s result is not a failure; it is a good result,” Akinde stated. He added that technology, especially automated systems like CBT, is not infallible, and occasional malfunctions are inevitable.

Dr. Akinde commended Professor Oloyede for his transparency and accountability, noting that Oloyede accepted responsibility for the glitches, despite their minimal impact, and took the extraordinary step of allowing affected candidates to retake the examination.

“For the first time, I am seeing a leader in this country take full responsibility for minor glitches. Unlike many African leaders who are quick to shift blame, Prof. Oloyede took responsibility and has given those affected the opportunity to rewrite the examination,” he remarked.

He also criticized the calls for Oloyede’s sanction, describing them as naive and unwarranted. Akinde maintained that Oloyede’s tenure has transformed JAMB from an institution riddled with irregularities into one of the most credible examination bodies in Nigeria.

Parents Urged to Monitor Children’s Study Habits

Dr. Akinde also refuted claims that many candidates struggled due to their lack of familiarity with computer usage, pointing out that they had been well-prepared during mock exams. He emphasized that the examination screens were equipped with clear instructions, making it easy for candidates to navigate the questions.

He urged parents to take a more active role in monitoring their children’s study habits and limit their phone usage, suggesting that secondary school students should not own mobile phones to minimize distractions.

FPI CBT Centre Clears the Air

Mr. Ismail Odeyemi, the Coordinator of the CBT Centre at FPI, added that JAMB’s system was configured to prompt candidates multiple times before submission, with on-site supervisors available to assist those with difficulties.

“JAMB has simplified the entire process. There is a keyboard, a mouse, and clear instructions displayed on the computer screen. When a candidate selects an answer, the color changes, making it very intuitive,” Odeyemi said. He also noted that candidates were given rough answer sheets with exam instructions and procedures clearly stated.

Orientation for Candidates

Engr. Frank Ajibodu, the Technical Officer of the Polytechnic, highlighted that JAMB provided a five-minute orientation before the examination commenced, where supervisors walked candidates through the necessary steps—how to start, select answers, and submit.

Ajibodu encouraged candidates and their parents to build confidence and overcome what he described as “examiphobia,” noting that exam anxiety is not new and existed even during the paper-pencil era.

With Oloyede’s proactive response and JAMB’s efforts to rectify glitches, stakeholders are optimistic that subsequent examinations will be smoother and more robust.