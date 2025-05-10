10 Unusual Granny Square Crochet Patterns Free Websites

Are you tired of crocheting the same old traditional granny squares? Looking for unique patterns that will make your projects stand out? In the wonderful world of crochet, granny squares have evolved far beyond their humble origins. Today’s crafters are creating extraordinary designs that combine texture, color, and innovative techniques to produce truly remarkable squares.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore 10 amazing websites that offer free unusual granny square patterns. These sites are perfect for crocheters of all skill levels who want to expand their repertoire and create eye-catching projects. Whether you’re making blankets, bags, garments, or home décor items, these unconventional granny squares will elevate your creations to new heights.

The Evolution of Granny Squares

Granny squares have been a cornerstone of crochet since the 1970s, but their popularity has never waned. Instead, they’ve transformed from simple, repetitive patterns into canvases for creative expression. Modern crochet designers are constantly pushing boundaries, incorporating various stitch combinations, textures, and color techniques to create squares that are works of art in their own right.

The classic granny square typically consists of clusters of three double crochet stitches separated by chain spaces, creating a lacy appearance. Today’s unusual granny squares might incorporate:

3D elements and texture

Pictorial designs

Unique geometric patterns

Specialty stitches

Innovative color techniques

Non-traditional shapes and constructions

These unusual squares offer both visual interest and an opportunity to expand your crochet skills. Let’s dive into the best websites where you can find these extraordinary patterns for free!

Unusual Granny Square Crochet Patterns Free Websites

1.So Granny Squares: The Ultimate Resource for Unique Patterns

So Granny Squares stands out as our top recommendation for unusual granny square patterns. This dedicated website focuses exclusively on granny squares, offering an extensive library of unique designs that range from modern interpretations to classic patterns with innovative twists.

What Makes So Granny Squares Special:

So Granny Squares offers an Exclusive Focus, unlike general crochet websites, dedicating all its resources to perfecting and innovating on this single crochet technique. Their impressive Design Range spans from minimalist contemporary squares to intricate textured classics. Each pattern includes Clear Instructions with detailed written directions, helpful diagrams, and stitch counts. Their Difficulty Ratings ensure patterns are clearly marked by skill level, making it easy to find projects suitable for your abilities. The thoughtful Categorization organizes squares by style, technique, and theme for effortless browsing.

Notable Unusual Patterns from So Granny Squares:

Among their standout designs is the 3D Flower Explosion Square, a textured masterpiece featuring raised petals that pop from the surface. The Geometric Illusion Square creates a stunning optical illusion effect through clever color placement. Nature lovers will appreciate the Textured Forest Square that incorporates multiple textured stitches to create a landscape effect. Space enthusiasts can try the Spiral Galaxy Square featuring an innovative spiral construction that creates a swirling effect. For architecture fans, the Architectural Square uses post stitches to create a dimensional architectural-inspired design.

Whether you’re a beginner looking to expand beyond the basic granny or an experienced crocheter seeking inspiration, So Granny Squares offers patterns that will challenge and delight you.

2. Bella Coco Crochet

Bella Coco Crochet features an impressive variety of unusual granny square designs with clear video tutorials that make complex patterns accessible to all skill levels.

Standout Features:

Bella Coco Crochet offers comprehensive Video Tutorials with step-by-step guidance making even complex patterns achievable. The site features exciting Designer Collaborations with unique patterns from various talented creators. Their Modern Aesthetics showcase contemporary designs with clean lines and innovative construction techniques.

Unusual Patterns to Try:

Explore their Mitered Granny Square for a fascinating geometric effect. The Bobble Circle Square adds delightful texture and visual interest. For something edgier, try the Spiked Granny Square with its dramatic textures. The C2C Granny Square combines two popular techniques for a truly unique result.

3. Made by Gootie

This curated collection features 20 beautiful and unique granny square patterns that range from beginner-friendly to more advanced designs.

Standout Features:

Made by Gootie shines with its impressive Variety of techniques and styles to choose from. The site provides helpful Yarn Recommendations with specific suggestions for each pattern. Crafters will appreciate the Seasonal Designs that include holiday-themed unusual squares perfect for special occasions.

Unusual Patterns to Try:

The Tunisian Sun Square offers a beautiful and unusual technique combination. Their Peacock Feather Square creates a stunning visual focal point for any project. The Heart Granny Square adds romance and sentiment to your creations. For fall enthusiasts, the Autumn Leaves Square captures seasonal beauty in yarn form.

4. Littlejohn’s Yarn

Specializing in truly unconventional designs, Littlejohn’s Yarn offers patterns that break the traditional granny square mold completely.

5. Crochet 365 Knit Too

With nearly five decades of crochet experience behind this site, the unusual granny square patterns here combine technical expertise with creative flair.

Standout Features:

Expert Guidance : Patterns include expert tips for perfect execution

: Patterns include expert tips for perfect execution Themed Collections : Squares organized in thematic groups

: Squares organized in thematic groups Community Sharing: Active community sharing their finished projects

Unusual Patterns to Try:

Sun and Moon Square

Halloween Spider Web Square

3D Limb Square

Bright Maximalist Square



6. My Crochet Space

This collection of truly unusual granny squares focuses on statement pieces that become the focal point of any project.

Standout Features:

3D Elements : Many patterns incorporate pronounced 3D elements

: Many patterns incorporate pronounced 3D elements Video Demonstrations : Most patterns include video walkthroughs

: Most patterns include video walkthroughs Color Guidance: Suggestions for color combinations that enhance the designs

Unusual Patterns to Try:

3D Peony Flower Square

XOXO Textured Square

12-inch Statement Square

Christmas Textured Square





7. Marching North

With over 40 free granny square patterns, this site offers unique designs with a playful, whimsical aesthetic.

Standout Features:

Beginner-Friendly Unusual Designs : Complex-looking but accessible patterns

: Complex-looking but accessible patterns Seasonal Themes : Holiday-specific unusual squares

: Holiday-specific unusual squares Application Ideas: Suggestions for projects beyond blankets

Unusual Patterns to Try:

Gingerbread Man Square

Christmas Tree Square

Drunken Granny Stitch Square

Textured Hotpad Square





8. Green Fox Farms Designs

This collection features unusual granny squares with innovative construction techniques and modern sensibilities.

Standout Features:

Modern Techniques : Incorporates contemporary crochet techniques like overlay crochet

: Incorporates contemporary crochet techniques like overlay crochet Mood Tracking : Features unique concept squares like mood tracking designs

: Features unique concept squares like mood tracking designs Video Tutorials: Comprehensive video support for complex patterns

Unusual Patterns to Try:

Overlay Mosaic Granny Square

Mood Tracking Square System

Quarter Color Change Square

C2C Direction Square





9. Craft Passion

With 31 unique granny square patterns, this site offers detailed guidance for creating sophisticated, unusual designs.

Standout Features:

Finishing Techniques : Detailed instructions on borders and joining methods

: Detailed instructions on borders and joining methods Project Conversion : How to transform squares into specific items

: How to transform squares into specific items Textural Variety: Strong focus on tactile, textured designs

Unusual Patterns to Try:

Vintage Lattice Square

Daisy Square Design

Pizza Granny Square

Sophisticated Textured Square





10. Passionate Crafter

This site offers in-depth tutorials for truly unique granny square constructions that break traditional rules.

Standout Features:

Technique Focus : Emphasis on unusual construction methods

: Emphasis on unusual construction methods Color Theory : Guidance on color selection for maximum impact

: Guidance on color selection for maximum impact Both Written and Video Instructions: Multiple learning formats

Unusual Patterns to Try:

Rustic Granny Square

Popping Corner Square

Moss Stitch Granny Adaptation

Untraditional Construction Square





Creative Projects Using Unusual Granny Squares

Unusual granny squares deserve to be showcased in creative projects. Here are some inspiring ideas beyond the traditional blanket:

Wearable Items

Granny square cardigans with statement squares at yokes

Tote bags featuring a single large unusual square per side

Scarves with unusual squares connected in series

Fingerless gloves with textured squares on the back of the hand

Berets or bucket hats constructed from unusual granny squares

Home Décor

Cushion covers featuring a single statement square

Wall hangings arranged in gallery format

Table runners with seasonal themed squares

Bathroom sets including unusual textured washcloths

Kitchen items like potholders and trivets

Gifts and Accessories

Jewelry featuring miniature unusual squares

Bookmarks with elongated unusual granny patterns

Tech accessories like phone cases or laptop sleeves

Pet accessories including collars and bed covers

Gift packaging embellishments



Conclusion: Embracing the Unusual in Granny Square Crochet

The world of unusual granny squares offers endless possibilities for creative expression. From the exclusive focus of So Granny Squares to the varied collections available across the nine other websites we’ve explored, there’s truly something for every crocheter looking to move beyond the basics.



By exploring these innovative patterns, you’ll not only create visually stunning projects but also expand your crochet skills and techniques. The versatility of granny squares makes them perfect for projects of all sizes, from small accessories to statement garments and home décor.



Whether you’re a beginner looking to add some flair to your crochet journey or an experienced crafter seeking fresh inspiration, these unusual granny square patterns will help you create pieces that are uniquely yours. So grab your hook, choose some yarn, and start exploring the extraordinary world of unusual granny squares!

Happy crocheting!