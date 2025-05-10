10 best courses to study for employment in U.S

By Igwe Patrick

For immigrants seeking to secure well-paying jobs in the United States, choosing the right degree and courses can make a significant difference.

While it’s possible to build a stable career without a bachelor’s degree, many of the top-earning positions still require one.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that individuals with a bachelor’s degree earn approximately 80% more than those with only a high school diploma or its equivalent—a compelling reason to invest in higher education.

With that in mind, here are 10 in-demand degrees that can open doors to lucrative job opportunities across the country.

Mechatronics Engineering



Mechatronics engineering blends mechanical and electrical engineering into a single, dynamic discipline.

This interdisciplinary field is centered around the design, construction, and control of intelligent mechanical systems. It also involves interpreting data from sensors and using that information to direct system behaviour examples are the creation and repair of prosthetic or robotic limbs used by injured veterans of war or accident victims. Institutions such as Purdue University in Indiana and Middle Tennessee State University integrate mechatronics within their mechanical engineering programs, offering students exposure to key subjects like 3D modelling, dynamics, and control systems.

Computer Science



Computer science has evolved far beyond basic programming. Today, it drives innovation across virtually every industry (from building educational platforms to developing autonomous vehicles, advancing cybersecurity, and shaping artificial intelligence). The field plays a major role in creating the digital infrastructure of the future. As our world becomes increasingly tech-driven and a global village as some may say, computer science stands at the forefront of this transformation. The impact of computer science as a discipline extends beyond technology, and has made headway in influencing areas such as healthcare, arts, and even politics. For those looking to shape the future, studying computer science offers a powerful and lasting way to leave a mark. This has made it a sought-out job role in the US.

Nursing



Nursing remains one of the most in-demand professions in the U.S. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 64,000 new nursing jobs are expected to be added between 2016 and 2026, with the field projected to grow by 31% during that time. Unlike many professions affected by technological advancements, nursing continues to see rising demand. Nursing programs cover a wide range of subjects, including pharmacology, biostatistics, pathophysiology, chronic health assessment, and health promotion. Notable universities offering nursing programs in the U.S. include the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Emory University, and the University of Atlanta, among others.

Pharmaceutical Sciences



Pharmacists are not only trained in the science behind medications, they’re also skilled communicators.

Many people appreciate the ability to speak directly with their pharmacists, making interpersonal skills just as essential as technical expertise in this field. Pharmacy education covers both aspects, preparing graduates for a range of roles, from drug development and quality assurance to sales and research. Entry-level opportunities in the pharmaceutical field include positions such as pharmacy assistant, technician, or sales representative for pharmaceutical companies. Aspiring students typically begin with strong foundations in math and science, eventually progressing into advanced areas like drug formulation, toxicology, regulatory compliance, and pharmacodynamics. According to industry data, the median annual salary for those in pharmacy and related fields is approximately $113,000, reflecting the profession’s value and demand in the US healthcare sector.

Education



There’s a growing global need for teachers, indicating a significant shortage in the profession.

Teachers play a crucial role in reshaping education and preparing young minds for future success. In the U.S., starting with a bachelor’s degree is essential for becoming a teacher. However, advancing your education, particularly by earning a master’s degree, can give you an edge in a competitive field, opening doors to more opportunities and career advancement.

Psychology



Choosing a career in psychology could be the key to making a meaningful impact in your professional life. A degree in psychology opens up a wide range of career paths in the U.S., from working in schools and hospitals to pursuing roles as a therapist or counsellor. If you’re interested in academia, you could also focus on teaching or research. However, advancing your career in psychology may require a master’s degree, depending on your area of interest. With growing attention on mental health and well-being, the demand for psychologists has surged, both in the U.S. and globally, offering more opportunities than ever before.

Data Science



Data is now the driving force behind much of the modern world, leading to a significant rise in demand for data and analytics professionals in the U.S. According to a 2017 study by Burning Glass Technologies, a labour market analytics firm, the number of data-related positions is expected to grow by 364,000 in the near future. Data science experts are crucial in fields like predictive analytics, working with major companies such as Google to enhance search engine performance. They’re also making a notable impact in healthcare, where their insights help improve the quality of care and optimize medical treatments by analysing specific data points.

Business



A degree in business emphasizes practical experience and collaboration, preparing students to tackle real-world challenges. Through hands-on internships and group projects, students gain valuable exposure to real-life case studies. In fact, business remains one of the top ten most sought-after degrees in the US job market. International business, in particular, is seeing rapid growth. As companies expand their global reach, fueled largely by technology, the need for adaptable and globally aware business leaders is more critical than ever.

Cognitive science



Cognitive science is a dynamic, interdisciplinary field that blends psychology, neuroscience, and linguistics to explore how the mind works and what defines intelligence. At its core, cognitive science investigates mental and neural processes, training students to think critically and solve problems creatively. It equips learners with a unique blend of analytical and practical skills, making them valuable across a wide range of industries. Graduates in this field often find opportunities in healthcare, as well as in neuropsychological testing, marketing, and the tech sector, where understanding human behaviour and cognition is a powerful asset. A bachelor’s degree in this field also guarantees a job in the US.

Human Resources



Human resource professionals play a vital role in organizations by managing hiring, training, and overall employee relations. HR departments have helped expand employee assistance programs, supporting workplace wellness and employee engagement. Undergraduate HR programs typically cover courses such as organizational behaviour, applied social psychology, labour relations, talent management, business fundamentals, and employment law. These skills are in demand across various industries and sectors, making HR a versatile and widely applicable degree.

When selecting a field of study, it’s important to consider not just your interests, but also the career paths and job market trends tied to that discipline. Fields with strong growth and diverse opportunities, can offer greater stability and long-term career potential. Above all, let your curiosity and genuine passion guide your choice; they are key to thriving in any degree program.

Vanguard News