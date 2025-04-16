Why FG should establish education database, others – Salami

By Adesina Wahab

The Proprietress/ Director of School, Epitome Primary School, Isolo, Lagos, Mrs Bunmi Salami, has stressed the significance of establishing a national education database, saying it would help the government to track students’ progress, identify areas of improvement and boost policy-making.

She also said it is imperative to prioritise teacher training and capacity development to enhance learning outcomes and overall quality of education.

Salami spoke on the sidelines of the school’s 2nd inter house sports competition which was held at Ejigbo Mini Stadium in Ejigbo, Lagos.

The event featured different contests ranging from track and field events to general march pass,colour parade,among others.

No fewer than 12 schools from that axis were invited.

Stressing the importance of sport, the proprietress noted that it plays a vital role in youth development and personal growth,badding that they can develop essential life skills which will improve their physical and mental health,help build positive relationships between other schools, peers and adults.

She said: “Sport builds confidence, self esteem, leadership skills. It also helps to improve discipline and time management.

It enhances cognitive function, which improves concentration and academic performance. It also promotes school spirit and unity, aiding endurance and perseverance”

She urged the government to also prioritise infrastructural development, technology and modern equipment, noting that a mini standard stadium in each community will enhance the physical activities of schools.

Head of School, Mrs Abosede Odeyemi stressed the importance of sport to the physical and mental wellbeing of pupils. She noted that the school has a range of beneficial activities to boost learning outcomes. She said the school is into STEM, Coding and Robotics, among others.