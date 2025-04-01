Uromi: Residents desert towns over fears of reprisal, arrest

By Henry Umoru, Evelyn Usman, Ozioruva Aliu, Bashir Bello & Ibrahim Hassan

BENIN CITY—-Communities around Old Ilushi Road, Opere, and Good Will Junction in Uromi, Edo State, have been deserted by residents for fear of reprisals and arrests by security agents, following the lynching of 16 travellers by a mob in the area last Thursday.

This came as Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State yesterday in Kano State, assured that justice will prevail for those killed in the mob attack.

He also visited the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), where he said the 14 suspects so far arrested in connection with the killings, would soon be moved to Abuja for further interrogation.

This is even as the Arewa Consultative Forum, AFC, called for an independent judicial panel to investigate the killings.

Vanguard gathered that residents of Uromi and environs have also stopped going to their farms, with many seeking refuge in neighbouring towns.

Some residents who spoke with Vanguard shared circumstances that led to the mob action.

A resident who simply gave his name as Monday, said: “The vigilante group received information from areas on the stretch of Old Ilushi road, from where the travellers were coming, that they had weapons in their vehicle.

‘’When they arrived in Uromi, the vigilantes asked them to step down, but the travellers refused, leading to an altercation. One of them pulled out a knife, prompting the vigilantes to raise alarm, accusing them of being kidnappers.

“Nobody justified the action. However, those who took part in the mob action have fled, while innocent individuals have been arrested.

‘’On Saturday, the police arrested a young man riding a GLK motorcycle near Opere Secondary School, where a wedding ceremony was taking place. The man claimed he was unaware of the previous day’s events.

“The area remains deserted, with few motorbikes passing through. However, at around 12 noon on Monday (yesterday), police returned to arrest more people. The community has been plagued by incessant kidnappings, carried out by hunters and herders from the northern part of the country.

‘’In the latest incident, a young lady was kidnapped in front of her gate on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Her captors had yet to call for ransom as of 2 pm today (yesterday).’’

Vanguard also learned that some residents, especially youths, have been quietly leaving the town for fear of reprisal and arrests by security agents.

Most of the residents who spoke to Vanguard on grounds of anonymity, said though not justifying the killings, the victims were suspected kidnappers and not hunters as presented to the public.

They explained that the victims were sighted near Ubiaja, headquarters of Esan South-East, which is close to Uromi.

Ubiaja is also suffering the same menace of kidnapping and it is where the victims were said to have entered a truck with their arms and cash.

Another resident, who identified himself simply as Mr Akhere, told Vanguard: “In as much as we are not justifying the killings, because two wrongs don’t make a right, these people are not hunters as claimed because the hunters we have seen also go with dogs.

“Our local vigilantes have been on the trail of these suspected kidnappers. It has been tough for everybody, so on the fateful day, these people were sighted near Ubiaja where they flagged down a truck coming from the east and they entered with their guns and luggage believed to include huge sums of money.

“I think where the vigilantes in Uromi that stopped them missed it was not handing them over to the police, instead of resorting to self-help and you know many of the people who were around have been victims of kidnappings directly and indirectly in the area.

‘’Yes, we condemn the illegal actions but government has also been slow in taking action against these kidnappers. They have been killing, maiming our people and raping our women in the farms.”

Fleeing residents

Yet another resident, who introduced himself as Peter, said his cousin “has been actively involved in securing the town but noted that on this particular day, he was not around.

‘’He came into town after the incident but when he saw the way people were being arrested, he had to flee because he would have been arrested.

‘’Some other people have also left town because of fear that there could be reprisals, like we heard that earlier today (yesterday) there was panic in Ekpoma.”

Panic in Ekpoma

It was also learned that there was commotion in Ekpoma Market earlier yesterday, as information filtered in that the Fulani were planning to invade the town, which is not too far from Uromi.

Motorists were said to have made U-turns when the rumour came that the market was about to be attacked.

It was, however, gathered that security personnel were immediately mobilised to the area to restore normalcy.

My brother was killed on his farm

On what had been her experience in the hands of kidnappers in the area, Jenny Osajie, 30, said her elder brother was kidnapped on his way to the farm and killed when they could not raise a ransom of N5million.

She said: “They were so bold that they called us to come and pick the dead body of our brother and we actually saw the dead body in the place they described for us. I am a Christian and I have committed everything to God but there is anger everywhere because of what these people have been doing.

‘’Why has the government not acted this way since we have been crying of the activities of herdsmen and kidnappers that have been terrorising us? Is the government biased?”

Justice’ll prevail — Okpebholo

Meanwhile, Governor Okpebholo of Edo State yesterday assured that justice will prevail for the 16 northern travellers killed in Uromi.

He gave the assurance when he led a delegation on a visit to Kano to commiserate with the Kano State government and people of the state over the incident.

The governor, who noted that so far, 14 suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident, said: “It is like I was the one that was touched by the incident that happened in Uromi. I got the information in the night, that at 4am, I was already set to travel to Uromi.

‘’I’m here to commiserate with the government and good people of Kano State. We have made tremendous progress, I can assure you that Mr. President wasn’t happy at all. ‘’He didn’t waste time, he made no mistake to direct the service chiefs to go after the killers. I can assure you that justice will prevail.

“We have so far arrested about 14 people in connection with the killings. The Inspector-General of Police has directed the DIG, AIG at the force headquarters to take over the investigation. After the holiday, these people will be transferred to Abuja for further interrogation and more arrests to be made.’’

Responding, Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, opposed reprisals, saying it is not the solution to the unfortunate incident but said the perpetrators should be prosecuted.

“Reprisal is not the solution because it affects innocent people. So, as leaders, we have to come together to fight this unfortunate behaviour. People shouldn’t be taking laws into their hands. It is unconstitutional and should be avoided. ‘’We (leaders) must be seen as protectors of our people. We assure you of maximum cooperation to collaborate with the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

“We will want to see them (perpetrators) physically paraded. That will go a long way to make the families happy.

“We appeal to the security agencies to help parade them to make the world see that these are the people that perpetrated the crime. They should be taken to court, so they can reap from what they sowed. The families must be compensated and I believe you will fulfill the promise.

“We appeal to the people to exercise patience, as everything’s being done to ensure justice for the victims,” Governor Yusuf said.

Meanwhile, Governor Okpebholo is also expected to visit families of the victims in Torankarawa, Bunkure Local Government area of Kano State.

Aggrieved Kano youths, women carry placards, demand speedy justice for victims

Also yesterday, aggrieved youths and women yesterday trooped out en masse in Bunkure local government area, demanding justice for the victims.

Wielding placards with such inscriptions as “Hunters are not criminals”, “Hunting is business not crime”, “Justice for our traveling hunters”, “We need speedy dispensation of Justice”, among others, the protesters were seen displaying the placards to the convoy of Governor Okpebholo who was accompanied by Governor Abba Yusuf on a visit to families of victims.

At Torankawa village, home of the bereaved families, Governor Okpebholo promised that compensation would be paid for the killings, pledging also that justice would be served for the victims.

On his part, Governor Yusuf pledged that cash (unspecified amounts) and food stuff (unspecified numbers) would be donated to the families.

The governor promised that the state government will not relent in ensuring justice for the victims.

Okpebholo meets Deputy Senate President

Governor Okpebholo also visited the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, in Abuja, disclosing that the 14 suspects so far arrested will be moved to Abuja for further interrogation. Speaking at the Maitama residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Governor Okpebholo assured that the perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law, even as he described the killings of the innocent travellers as unfortunate and condemnable.

Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ismail Mudashir, in a statement, said Okpebholo, who extended his condolences to the Deputy President of the Senate, who is from Kano State, pledged that the state government would assist the families of the victims.

He quoted the governor as saying: “ It’s unfortunate that it happened in our state. We are here to let you and other people know that we are not happy.

“The President is doing something drastic about this. He’s not happy also. The IGP has swung into action. The DIG, CID, is in charge. So far, they have arrested 14 suspects.

“So, they are bringing them to Abuja for interrogation. We have also set up a committee to see that we take care of the families of the deceased.”

In his response, the Deputy President of the Senate noted that the perpetrators of the act must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

In addition, he said: “We cannot undo what has been done but all we want — all Nigerians, what they are looking forward to is to make sure these people are arrested and brought to justice. And you are doing well in that direction.

“I’m also glad you’ve spoken about the fact that your government is ready to assist the families of those affected.

“I want you to continue to pursue the case so that all those who were involved in these barbaric actions are brought to justice. It’s a barbaric action, to say the fact.

“If they are brought to justice, it would serve as a deterrent to those who might want to do this in future. I know that people from other parts of the country have been staying with your people in Edo for centuries in a very conducive atmosphere. And this barbaric act has never happened. I’m sure, under your watch, this will not happen again.

“I thank you very much. You’ve told me now that you’ll meet the Kano State governor today (yesterday). This is very good. Please continue what you are doing. Mr President also told us that you are doing very well in this direction, and we have seen it because, as I said, we have spoken several times on this matter in the last 72 hours.”

Uromi killing is perverse illustration of Nigeria’s shambolic state of security — ACF

Also yesterday, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, expressed sadness over the killings of the 19 travellers in Uromi, describing it as perverse illustration of Nigeria’s shambolic state of security.

It also called for an independent judicial panel to investigate the incident.

ACF in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, said the victims were traveling to Kano for Sallah celebrations and were just passing through Edo State when they were attacked and literally roasted alive in the most brazen, barbaric and heart-wrenching manner of prehistoric times.

The statement read: “Ostensibly, the victims met their sad ends after being ‘mistaken’ for kidnappers. Expectantly, the incident continues to elicit outrage and condemnations from many in Nigeria and beyond.

‘’Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, key media outlets, etc., have also condemned the incident, calling for investigations and justice to prevail.

“ACF rejects the misleading narratives, perhaps designed to blunt the horrors of the tragedy, that the incident was an outcome of mistaken identity. Beyond the surface, at play was the widespread ethnic profiling, deeply entrenched stereotyping and prejudices against northerners. “It remains inconceivable and counter-intuitive that ‘kidnappers’ operate openly in plain public view, on highways through towns and communities.

“Suspected ‘kidnappers’ ought to have been surrendered to the Police as was the driver of the vehicle conveying them in the instant case. Incompetence, if not, indeed, complicity of law enforcement agencies, especially personnel of the NPF, also enabled the tragedy as did impunity.

‘’Many a criminal harbour little fear of justice, which usually comes very slowly, if at all any. As ACF recently observed, Uromi 19 is a perverse illustration of Nigeria’s shambolic state of security.

“ACF recalls drawing attention to the not-infrequent attacks and fatal harassment of trailer drivers conveying goods along roads in the South East. Thus, the tragedy cannot be isolated from the pattern of ethnic profiling against northerners pursuing livelihoods opportunities in other parts of Nigeria.

“In plain terms, Uromi 19 was premeditated and fits into the pattern of misbegotten ethnic profiling and stigmatisation against northerners and these must not be missed or ignored, for their wider implications for national security, unity and harmonious inter-group relations in Nigeria.

“Still, ACF is of the opinion that the nation must put the tragic incident behind as the past is gone but there is much to be feared about tomorrow. For now, therefore, ACF mourns and prays for the peaceful repose of the departed souls, commiserates with their traumatised families and loved ones and extends condolences to their immediate communities, and the government and people of Kano and Edo states in general.

“Commends the quick reaction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PBAT, who also directed the security agents to fish out and prosecute the perpetrators. Nonetheless, the response was at best plaintive, as he gave no timelines and assigned specific responsibilities, given the grave consequences of the tragedy.

“Commends Senator Monday Okpebholo, Edo State governor, for his prompt attention to the incident by disbanding unregistered vigilante operations, suspending officials overseeing non-state security operators, reaching out to the Kano State Government, the families of the victims, reaching out to the Arewa community in the state and for taking other measures to bring the situation under control.

“However, suspension from duty is insufficient, such officials must be investigated for possible culpability in the incident. Calls for payment of full compensation to the families of the victims for the loss of their members; calls on legislators, politically-exposed persons, traditional rulers, the clergy, other key community and national figures, activists, justice and rights advocates. especially those from Arewa, to publicly speak out against the experience of Uromi 19 because silence is troubling; calls for the thorough investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators of the tragedy by an independent judicial commission panel for the purpose.

‘’The relevant heads of NPF offices (Divisional Police Officers or DPOs) should be suspended, pending further investigations and necessary action into their behaviours before, during and after the incident.

“Calls on federal and state governments to take concrete steps to end the profiling and stigmatisation of northerners and for due respect to their rights of movement and residency in any part of Nigeria, in line with relevant provisions of the constitution.’’