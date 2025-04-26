UK, Nig commit to educational excellence

By Vera Anyagafu

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has celebrated British educational excellence through an exclusive event introducing Charterhouse Lagos, West Africa’s first British independent school.

The event, which was held at his residence in Maitama, Abuja, Nigeria, highlighted Charterhouse Lagos’ commitment to academic distinction, character formation, and cultural fluency.

Charterhouse Lagos, which commenced primary school operations in September 2024, is gaining recognition for its nurturing environment, international teaching staff, and commitment to academic distinction.

According to the British High Commissioner, who praised Charterhouse Lagos, saying it represents a significant step in strengthening educational partnership between the UK and Nigeria, “It blends the tradition and rigour of British independent schooling with a forward-looking, global approach tailored for the Nigerian context.”

Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos, John Todd, expressed pride in the school’s progress and excitement for its future as it is poised to set a new benchmark for education in Nigeria and beyond..

He said: “Our vision is to nurture young people who are not only academically excellent but also confident, compassionate, and globally minded.”

With its international faculty, purpose-driven curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, in addition to it’s newly launched Secondary and Boarding School, set to open in September 2025, the school is setting a new standard for education in the region, he noted.

However, the event which brought together notable figures from the diplomatic corps, government, business, and education sectors, showcased a unique blend of heritage and innovation.

And by promoting British educational excellence, the British High Commission aims to strengthen educational ties between the UK and Nigeria, empowering the next generation of leaders.