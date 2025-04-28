Top 5 countries where left-handed people are the majority

By Enitan Abdultawab

It is common knowledge that there are some special breed who are left-handed. By left-handed, this means that they make use of their left hands more often than their right hands.

Expectedly, the percentage of left-handed persons in the world is just 10% as they are less common.

While it is a natural occurrence, the number of left-handed is significantly reducing because of the perception of the society towards it. In some societies till date, using the left-hand for certain tasks seems awkward and regressive.

History has it that some left-handed persons were coerced to use their right hands to perform certain tasks despite that they could only perform them with their right hands.

In most parts of the Middle East and Africa, left-hand usage is considered rude, unclean or disrespectful. It is particularly deemed overtly rude to hand over things to people, especially elderly ones, with the left hand.

However, how much of left-handed persons do we have across all continents and how many countries have them in very large numbers?

This article takes a look at countries with the highest number of left-handed persons.

1. The Netherlands (13.2% left-handed)

The country with the largest percentage of left-handed people is the Netherlands. The Dutch society is open toward individuality, including ensuring that left-handed children are not marginalized. Children who are left-handed are not subjected to discrimination in educational systems, and they are free to develop organically without being corrected.

2. United States (13.1% left-handed)

Being left-handed is very common and even celebrated in the US. Many well-known Americans are left-handed, including athletes, entertainers, and previous presidents like Barack Obama. A comparatively high proportion of left-handers have been supported by the welcoming culture and the accessibility of left-handed tools and resources.

3. Belgium (13.1% left-handed)

The United States is closely followed by Belgium, which likewise ranks well. There, being left-handed is not viewed negatively, and schools accept pupils with any dominant hand. The modern educational system in Belgium encourages kids to use the hand that seems most natural to them.

4. Canada (12.8% left-handed)

Canada’ policy is open to left-handed people and does not discriminate against them. Because of the society’s emphasis on equality and individual liberty, left-handed people experience very little prejudice in the workplace and in educational institutions.

5. United Kingdom (12.24% left-handed)

In the past, being left-handed was frowned upon in the UK, but that attitude has since changed. These days, there are many people who are left-handed people, and they are completely accepted. For example, Prince William and former Prime Minister David Cameron are two prominent British left-handers.

Vanguard News