Top 10 countries where people live the longest

By Adegboyega Adeleye

In countries where health is prioritised, people tend to live the longest, and the need for a person’s overall well-being to be guaranteed for longevity cannot be overemphasised.”

The secret to longevity and a healthy life is centred around nutrition, lifestyle, social relationships, stress management, good healthcare, diet, etc. The countries with the longest life expectancy rate are those where citizens enjoy access to quality and affordable health care, societal peace, and good nutrition.

This article, as per statistics by Worldometer, will explore the top ten countries where people live the longest (average life expectancy rate for both sexes) and the healthy habits that help them stay vibrant.

1. Hong Kong

Life Expectancy: 85.77 years

Hong Kong is the country with the highest life expectancy, at an average of 85.77 years. The healthy eating and lifestyle, excellent medical care, and a work-hard-play-hard attitude of the people in the autonomous territory in southeastern China contribute immensely to this.

More than 7 million people live in this densely populated region, where Western and Eastern cultures collide. The people of Hong Kong walk a lot, and the nutritional aspects of traditional Cantonese cuisine, loaded with steamed fish, leafy greens, and herbal soups, also contribute to longevity and help to maintain overall health.

2. Japan

Life Expectancy: 85 years

The Asian nation is usually associated with longevity, particularly in Okinawa, where a large population of centenarians thrives.

The healthy habits that help the people of Japan stay vibrant include the Japanese diet-rich in fish, seaweed, tofu, and fermented foods, which play a huge role in keeping people healthy.

Furthermore, an active lifestyle, a deep sense of purpose (ikigai), and a strong social network are also very big factors.

3. South Korea

Life Expectancy: 84.53 years

Over the past few decades, the advancement in healthcare and nutrition has led to a significant increase in the life expectancy of South Koreans.

Their diet, rich in fermented foods like kimchi, contributes to good health, while an emphasis on skincare and wellness plays a role in overall well-being. Similarly, a fast-paced yet socially connected lifestyle keeps people engaged and active.

4. Switzerland

Life Expectancy: 84.23 years

The people of Switzerland have a good work-life balance that prioritises leisure and nature.

Also, clean air, efficient healthcare, and an active lifestyle contribute to Switzerland’s high life expectancy. The Swiss diet includes plenty of dairy, whole grains, and fresh ingredients.

5. Australia

Life Expectancy: 84.21 years

Australians benefit from high-quality healthcare, a strong outdoor culture, a stress-free lifestyle, and an overall high standard of living.

They stay active and connected with morning swims, coastal walks, or backyard barbecues with fresh, locally sourced food.

6. Italy

Life Expectancy: 84.03 years

Italy is a nation blessed with access to a healthy diet. Their Mediterranean diet is full of fresh vegetables, lean proteins, and olive oil, making it one of the healthiest in the world.

The country’s secret of longevity is also a result of the dolce vita lifestyle. Italians value good food, strong family bonds, and daily movement. Finally, a slower pace of life, coupled with a strong sense of community, contributes to their well-being.

7. Singapore

Life Expectancy: 84 years

The healthcare system in Singapore is one of the best in the world. The technology-driven medical care is hugely beneficial for Singaporeans.

Also, their efficient city design encourages walking, and their diet, balanced between traditional Asian ingredients and modern health-conscious trends, keeps people in good shape.

8. Spain

Life Expectancy: 83.96 years

Similar to Italy, the Mediterranean diet, full of fresh produce, olive oil, and seafood, keeps the people of Spain healthy, while a culture of walking everywhere keeps them active and vibrant.

The Spanish way of life is all about balance — good food, regular socialising, and siestas when needed. Spain’s strong family ties and relaxed approach to life also reduce stress, which is a significant factor in longevity.

9. Malta

Life Expectancy: 83.63 years

Malta is an island in Southern Europe. It is the largest and most populous of the three major islands that constitute the Maltese Archipelago and the country of Malta.

Malta boasts a high life expectancy due to access to quality healthcare, low infant and maternal mortality rates, and a relatively low cost of living. The country’s universal healthcare system, which provides free treatment for Maltese citizens, also plays a significant role in promoting health and well-being.

10. Norway

Life Expectancy: 83.61 years

Norway, the land of mountains, glaciers and fjords, is a natural paradise for those who love being active outdoors. The Scandinavian country is known for fishing, hiking and skiing, along with a history of Vikings.

Norway boasts a high life expectancy due to a strong healthcare system, a healthy lifestyle, and a focus on social welfare.

Vanguard News