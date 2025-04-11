Tinubu should be worried if Buhari isn’t on his side – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume

By Henry Oduah

Senator Ali Ndume has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise maintaining a strong relationship with former President Muhammadu Buhari, warning that Buhari’s influence in Northern Nigeria remains significant despite no longer being in office.

Speaking on Friday during an appearance on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, Ndume said that while Buhari may have only one vote, his popularity among the Northern masses—especially the working class known as the Talakawas—should not be underestimated.

“Buhari’s followership has diminished naturally because it is different when you are not in power and after spending like eight years in power,” Ndume said. “Of course his popularity, everything has diminished, it is natural, but you can’t write him off especially with the Northern masses. The followership of Buhari has been occultic. You cannot explain it.

“If Buhari is coming here now, you will see people rushing to see. Everybody including those in the vegetable market will rush here. Buhari is still with the Talakawas.”

The senator’s comments come hours after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar led a delegation of opposition leaders to visit Buhari in Kaduna—a move that stirred speculation about shifting political alliances.

Ndume, who has been critical of the Tinubu administration, revealed he also plans to visit Buhari soon and emphasised the political weight the ex-president still carries.

“Tinubu should be worried if Buhari is not on his side,” he said. “Every number counts and Buhari has one vote. Tinubu should also be worried about my position. Because I have one vote for him. He does not have a vote for me.”

Ndume urged Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria’s security and economy sectors.

“Let the president forget about everything and concentrate on three things – security, welfare of citizens and economy,” he said.

“His attention should go there as number one, then he should create a state of emergency in those areas.”

Suggesting how the president should have handled the crisis in Rivers State, the lawmaker said: “I feel that the president would have worked seriously on bringing them and solving the problem rather than declaring a state of emergency. Call them, seat them down and say ‘go and sort your problem.’”