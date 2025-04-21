Tinubu returns to Abuja after Europe trip

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night returned to Abuja after over two weeks working visit to Europe.

President Tinubu, whose aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 9:50pm, was received by senior officials of his administration.

Recall that Tinubu departed Nigeria on Wednesday, April 2, and had spent some time in Paris, the capital of France, before heading to London.

While in Europe, he maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

While in Paris, President Tinubu held a high-level meeting with the United States Department of State’s Senior Advisor for Africa, Mr. Massad Boulos.

His discussions with the US official, it was gathered, focused on deepening bilateral collaboration aimed at enhancing regional security and promoting sustainable economic development across Africa.

A key aspect of the talks included joint efforts to advance lasting peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with emphasis on multilateral cooperation and the role of regional stakeholders.

The meeting underscored Nigeria’s ongoing engagement with international partners in addressing complex security and development challenges across Africa.

Among those who received the President on arrival were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

