Tinubu, Obasanjo, Obi, MTN, others mourn business icon, Paschal Dozie

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, James Ogunnaike & Prince Osuagwu

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Dozie family, the business community and all Nigerians, on the passing of Dr. Pascal Gabriel Dozie, an elder statesman, entrepreneur and banker. He was 85.

Pascal Dozie was a visionary whose contributions to Nigeria’s economic architecture left an enduring legacy. As the founder of Diamond Bank and the pioneer Chairman of MTN Nigeria, he was at the forefront of two of the most transformative sectors in Nigeria’s development journey — banking and telecommunications.

Dozie, a steadfast believer in Nigeria’s vast potential, was pivotal in shaping the financial services industry and expanding access to mobile connectivity nationwide. His influential leadership extended well beyond corporate boardrooms.

In addition to his business acumen, Dozie served as a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria, President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, dedicating decades of service to national policy formulation, private sector development, and youth empowerment.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, lauded Dozie as “a rare breed business leader whose wisdom, humility, and pioneering efforts laid a foundation upon which many continue to build. His passing is a profound loss to the private sector and Nigeria.”

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of Dozie’s soul and extends his condolences to his wife, children, and extended family.

Obasanjo mourns, as Pascal Dozie dies at 85

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the late Padcal Dozie as one of the nation’s most intrepid entrepreneurs.

Late Paschal Dozie died, early yesterday, the passing Obasanjo said was received with mixed feelings of sadness and gratitude to God.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President said he was “sad because we will miss his contribution to the building of a new Nigeria of his dream but I am grateful to God for such a life well spent in the service of our fatherland.

“We thank God for his life. He lived to the ripe age of 85 and in the course of this, he was able to make impact, not just at the family level but also within the community and his profession.

In his tribute, Obasanjo said the late Dozie was “a serial entrepreneur who rose to become one of the major figures and icons in the Nigerian business and entrepreneurial community in the 20th and 21st centuries in Nigeria. He was former Chairman of the MTN Foundation, former Board Member of the African Capital Alliance, founder and the main inspiration behind the defunct Diamond Bank, former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, among others. I am impressed by his humility and his humanism. He was a great man!

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time as they mourn the passing of this illustrious son of Africa.

“On behalf of my family and on my own behalf, I express sincere condolences and pray God to grant them all the grace to bear this great loss.

“May the gentle soul of the dear departed rest in perfect peace.

Obi mourns Diamond Bank founder, Dozie

In his remark, Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, on Tuesday mourned Dr Pascal Dozie, Founder of Diamond Bank and a renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and business morgul.

Obi a former governor of Anambra, in his condolence message posted on his X handle, expressed his sadness over the demise of the business mogul.

The elder statesman, entrepreneur, and banker died at the age of 85.

According to Obi, I am deeply saddened this morning by the news of the passing of Dr Pascal Dozie, a man I held in high esteem.

“I met him during the formation of Diamond Bank and later MTN Nigeria, and throughout our collaboration, I came to know him as a true gentleman and a teacher who always sought the good of all.

“His legacy as a banker and an entrepreneur stands as a testament to his vision, leadership and commitment to excellence which inspired countless individuals and businesses.”

Obi prayed that God Almighty, who called him home, grant him eternal rest and grant his family and all who mourn him the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.

”May God Almighty bless his family always,” he added.

A business icon and technocrat par excellence —Former CIS President

Olatunde Amolegbe, former President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, CIS, said: “His footprint will remain in the business landscape in Nigeria for a long time to come. His most enduring legacy will probably be the mentorship of other people that have gone on do great things or head great institutions. May his soul rest in peace.”

Pascal Dozie wasn’t just a businessman

Commenting, Clifford Egbomeade, economic analysts and Communication expert, said: “Dr. Pascal Dozie wasn’t just a businessman — he was a builder of dreams, of institutions, and of people.

“From founding Diamond Bank to laying the foundation for what MTN Nigeria has become today, he showed us what it means to lead with vision, courage, and grace. The impact of his life’s work continues to shape Nigeria’s financial and telecom sectors in profound ways. But beyond the boardroom, those who knew him speak of his humility, wisdom, and deep love for Nigeria.Losing someone like Dr. Dozie is more than the passing of an icon; it’s the loss of a national treasure. Yet, in our grief, we are comforted by the incredible legacy he leaves behind. A legacy that will continue to light the path for generations of leaders and innovators.”

MTN Nigeria mourns Dozie, says he’s a steady hand with enduring legacy

MTN Nigeria yesterday regretted the passing of its founding Chairman Dr. Pascal Dozie, saying he brought insight, experience, and leadership to the company at a time when bold vision was essential.

In a statement signed by the CEO, Mr Karl Toriola, MTN described Dozie as a steady hand, with and enduring legacy.

The company said Dozie was a quiet revolutionary, who could ease tensions with grace and consistently led with clarity and conviction, even as he was warm, principled, and deeply respected by all who encountered him.

Part of the statement read: “We are saddened by the passing of our founding Chairman, Dr Paschal Gabriel Dozie. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

“A pioneer, statesman, and titan of industry, Dr. Dozie played a pivotal role in the emergence of mobile telephony in Nigeria and in shaping the MTN Nigeria story. He brought insight, experience, and leadership at a time when bold vision was essential. He was instrumental in securing the early support and investment that brought the Y’ello dream to life. On May 16, 2001, he made the first call on the MTN network, a historic moment in Nigeria’s telecommunications journey.”

“For 18 years, from 2001 to 2019, Dr. Dozie served as Chairman, leading with strength and conviction. His presence on the Board was unifying. He championed good governance, corporate responsibility, and long-term value, deeply committed to the greater good. In challenging times, he remained a stabilising force.

“His unwavering belief in Nigeria’s potential and his dedication to its development were truly inspiring. His leadership at MTN Nigeria laid the foundation for our success, and his legacy will continue to guide us in the years to come”.

The company listed part of his landmark contributions to the company, to include, incorporation of the MTN Nigeria Foundation in 2004 and commitment to dedicating a percentage of profit after tax to social investments.

He was also credited to spearheading the launch of one of Africa’s largest switching centres in 2010; playing significant role in 2015 during critical conversations around the regulatory fine and its resolution; introduction of Africa’s first 3G feature phone in 2018; as well as MTN Nigeria’s listing in 2019 on the premium board of the Nigerian Exchange.

President & CEO, MTN Group, Ralph Mupita also added that “Dr. Dozie was instrumental in MTN Group’s expansion into Nigeria, providing visionary leadership that has left an indelible mark on our company’s history. His commitment to excellence and integrity set a standard that we continue to uphold”.