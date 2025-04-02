Tinubu jets out to Paris on 14-day working visit

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will depart for Paris, France, today on a short working visit.

This was contained in a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga in Abuja.

The statement said during the visit, the President will appraise his administration’s mid-term performance and assess key milestones.

It said: “He will also use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary.

“This period of reflection will inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year.

“Recent economic strides reinforce the President’s commitment to these efforts, as evidenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria reporting a significant increase in net foreign exchange reserves to $23.11 billion—a testament to the administration’s fiscal reforms since 2023 when net reserves were $3.99 billion.”

It further said: “While away, President Tinubu will remain fully engaged with his team and continue to oversee governance activities. He will return to Nigeria in about a fortnight.”