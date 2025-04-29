Tinubu approves redeployment of four permanent secretaries

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Abuja – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the redeployment of four Federal Permanent Secretaries, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the operations of the Federal Civil Service and enhance service delivery.

A statement issued by Mrs. Eno Olotu, Director of Information & Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, explained that the move aligns with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and is aimed at boosting operational efficiency and innovation across ministries.

“This reassignment is part of continuous efforts to enhance operational efficiency, foster innovation, and strengthen service delivery across the Federal Civil Service,” the statement read.

The affected Permanent Secretaries and their new postings are:

Dr. Mary Ada Ogbe – Redeployed from the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to the Ministry of Regional Development to understudy the outgoing Permanent Secretary, who is set to retire on May 7, 2025.

Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo – Moved from the Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi – Transferred from the Ministry of Budget & Economic Development to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Mr. Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam – From the Special Duties Office, OHCSF to the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, emphasized that the redeployment is a routine administrative process intended to revitalize the Civil Service by aligning senior officials’ expertise with critical national needs.

She urged the redeployed officials to bring their experience to bear in their new assignments, ensuring effective service delivery and continued progress in their respective ministries.

All handover and takeover activities are to be completed on or before May 2, 2025, in line with the directive.

Walson-Jack reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to building a world-class Civil Service that upholds professionalism and drives national development.